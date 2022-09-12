Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: September 12, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Monday, September 12th.

By M. Davis-McAfee
September 12, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Does it get messier than Mercury retrograde on a Monday? This Monday, September 12th, we’re bound to find out. A still-full Moon sits between Chiron and Jupiter retrograde while also opposing freshly-turned Mercury retrograde. Today, the stars send us on a mission to determine what success, happiness, and enlightenment look like in our personal journeys. 

What will your sign find along the way?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

You have a bad habit of taking endings personally when really, they’re a natural part of life. Doors close so others can open; chapters end so another can begin. Don’t think of these as setbacks; think of them as stepping stones.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Don’t be misled, Taurus; bad habits can still feel good. That doesn’t make them beneficial to you or those around you. Take some time to assess what’s true positivity and what’s shallow gratification. Then, pursue the former.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Be especially cautious of the words you choose today, Gemini. Don’t assume that everyone can read your mind or see your true intentions. They only see what you reveal to them. So, make sure it’s worth revealing.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Sometimes things go wrong, and despite it having nothing to do with you, it still disaffects you. This is certainly frustrating, but don’t confuse it with a sign that the world is out to get you. It isn’t that specific.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You’ve started to grow restless on your current path. But before veer course, you’d be wise to figure out where you want to go. This period of transformation requires some forethought. Take the extra time to plan your route.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Some relationships will keep you on your true life path; others will lure you away from it. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether keeping the course is important to you. And that can be both a blessing and a curse.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

It’s particularly important to watch your words in moments of emotional volatility. The feelings might pass, but the effect of a sharp tongue will take much longer to dissipate. Be mindful of unnecessary confrontation, Libra. 

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You are not beholden to the people or experiences that came before you, Scorpio. On the contrary, you are well-equipped and within your rights to break this harmful cycle. Newness can be scary—but exhilarating, too.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

The stars are drumming up a very messy, chaotic energy this week. Be mindful of this as you proceed through your daily interactions. Are you reacting to reality or your perception of it? It’s an important distinction.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

You can keep ignoring your intuition all you want, but in the end, you’re only hurting yourself. There’s a big difference between protecting yourself and engaging in self-sabotage. It’s high time you start leaning toward the former.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

It can be difficult for you to change your mind after believing one thing for so long. But just because it’s challenging doesn’t mean you can put it off forever. It’s time to face the music—and misunderstandings.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

As intuitive as you are, you’re also a bit of a glutton. So, even though you might know a situation isn’t the best for you, you’ll choose to stay if it means keeping the peace. Now, the stars encourage you to do just the opposite.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

