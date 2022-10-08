Your Daily Horoscope: October 8, 2022

On Saturday, October 8th, a full Moon passes Neptune retrograde under Pisces. Each of these celestial figures governs some part of the subconscious—intuition, creativity, and imagination. As they stand off against Mercury retrograde across the sky, emotions and logic will challenge one another. Our actions will ultimately decide who wins.

What does this stand-off entail for your sign today?

While you certainly have a clear view of your life path ahead, that doesn’t mean there aren’t hidden twists you haven’t yet seen. Prepare for the unexpected, and don’t be afraid to try new things. It’s all part of the process, Aries.

These life changes will continue to frazzle you until you learn to go with the flow. Be careful not to confuse familiarity with superiority, Taurus. The bamboo that bends in the wind is stronger than the oak that resists it.

If you keep ignoring your emotions, then this conversation will continue to feel one-sided. And why shouldn’t it? You’ve all but removed yourself from the dialogue entirely. It’s time to start standing up for yourself, Gemini.

The stars are presenting you with an opportunity to remove your rose-colored glasses. This experience will likely be a bit unsettling, but wouldn’t you rather see your reality clearly? Blissful ignorance is still ignorance, Cancer.

Your hard work will soon pay off, Leo. While these tribulations might not have seemed very productive at the time, you learned more than you realize. But whatever you do, don’t get so comfortable that you forget these lessons.

Emotions can be messy, yes, but they’re important nevertheless. Despite your best efforts, you can’t live a life based on pragmatism alone. You’re a human, not a robot. Try listening to your heart for once.

You’ve been carrying your past hurts with you for a while now—you might as well start using them. How can you use your negative experience to help someone else? This could be the silver lining you need.

Not every moment has to be action-filled, Scorpio. Sometimes, you can revel in life’s goodness without repayment or a plan to make up for lost time. You deserve to enjoy things for the sake of enjoying them.

Just because your situation is the way it is right now doesn’t mean it always has to be. You have the power to change your schedule—if you really want to do so. All it takes is that first step, Sag.

The stars are urging you to take a load off today, Cap. You don’t have to do nothing at all (that’s never been your forte anyway). Still, you can switch gears and focus on something for pleasure, not productivity.

The longer you ignore this personal dilemma, the worse you’ll feel, Aquarius. Unfortunately, it won’t disappear just because you pretend it’s not there. While it might be uncomfortable at first, you’ll be glad you got it over with.

The stars offer ample light to point out problem areas in your life, Pisces. Will you take the time to really look? Something is hiding in plain sight, standing in the way of your happiness. It’s high time you kicked it to the curb.

