Your Daily Horoscope: October 18, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Tuesday, October 18th.

By Madame Miranda
October 18, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Tuesday, October 18th, the conjunction between Makemake and Mercury begins to soften. Meanwhile, a last-quarter Moon sits on the line between its ruling sign, Cancer, and fiery Leo. Each sign governs the 10th House of Social Status and the 11th House of Friendships, respectively, suggesting a need to assess whether your professional goals are impacting your connection to your community. 

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

While you don’t readily admit it, you secretly enjoy the thrill of going against the grain. The promise of conflict provides a great adrenaline high for you, but stay cognizant of the fact that not everyone around you operates in that way.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

A small miscalculation can result in a more significant divergence from your life path than you might realize, Taurus. Don’t underestimate the value of an outside perspective. They can see the forest through the trees more easily than you.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

It can be hard to extend patience and empathy when you feel like your needs have gone unheard for so long. Therefore, it’s critical that you advocate for yourself, if for no other reason than to maintain your capacity to care.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

You’re on the precipice of great transformation, but your next steps will ultimately determine whether it’s positive or negative. Pay careful attention to your professional goals. Is there a way to achieve them without alienating those around you?

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The walls you built around your true self aren’t as invisible as you’d like to think. Others can sense the distance you keep yourself from them. Address it or don’t, but don’t think those around you don’t notice.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Learning to speak to yourself more kindly has multiple benefits. Not only will your relationship with yourself inevitably improve. But you’ll also be less likely to subconsciously extend that type of harsh criticism to someone else.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Despite your best efforts, the feelings you choose to bottle up will eventually make their way to the surface. You can either wait for it to explode like a pressure cooker or release it in a controlled manner right now.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be wary of growing so hungry for power that you let it overrule your appetite for companionship. Is being at the top worth it if you’re alone? There’s a way to keep both, but you’ll have to dig a little deeper to find it.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

There is indeed merit in attending to your non-personal to-do’s every day. But don’t forget the importance of regular relationship maintenance, Sag. It deserves the same sort of dedication that you give your daily schedule.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

When life delivers one blow after the other, it can be easy to assume that the universe is out to get you. However, the stars urge you to consider what the universe might be trying to teach you instead.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

No one is above mental health care—not even you, Aquarius. You’re so insistent on leading the path that you forget it’s necessary to rest. As uncomfortable as it might feel at first, your emotional well-being depends on it.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

An opportunity will arise this week to evaluate what areas in your life could use a bit of pruning. What serves you and what doesn’t? It’s time you start devoting your time to the former as opposed to the latter, Pisces.

