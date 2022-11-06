Your Daily Horoscope: November 6, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Sunday, November 6th, a waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet flying under Aries in the 7th House of Relationships. Chiron represents our emotional vulnerabilities, which are further heightened by the growing lunar energy. The cosmos urge us to consider our past hurts and the role they play in improving our future.

What might that mean for your sign today?

An obstacle from a few years back might have seemed pointlessly cruel at the time, but its true function is revealing itself to you now. You’ve been here before, Aries—that means you’re well-equipped to avoid the same mistakes.

While it might not be your first instinct, helping others achieve the same material comfort you enjoy could be just as fulfilling as achieving that comfort for yourself. Don’t underestimate the power of a generous spirit, Taurus.

The answers you seek aren’t hiding in a corner of your comfort zone, Gemini. On the contrary, they’re lying somewhere in the vast unknown before you. The only way to find them is to start looking. So, why won’t you?

If you actually took the time to look closer at this situation, you might find that it’s not so unfamiliar after all. Indeed, you’ve seen this obstacle before. How can you use your past experience to overcome it again?

Despite your natural leadership skills, you still need to learn how to let others take the lead every now and then. What other people can teach you might surprise you, Leo. But you’ll never know if you never let them.

The stars urge you to reconsider your idea of success, Virgo. Is the ideal version of success really juggling every possible task, hobby, or chore available? Or could it look more like placing—and honoring—boundaries for your mental health?

Just because something is fun doesn’t mean it’s automatically beneficial or safe. Sometimes, the things that provide the largest thrill are neither of those things. Is it worth the risk these habits place on your well-being?

If you can change your mindset about this roadblock, then you can do virtually anything, Scorpio. All it takes is a little more focus and dedication. You’re so close to the finish line; don’t give up now.

Our bodies have incredible healing capabilities on their own. Still, there are things we can do to expedite the process. How could you use this downtime to focus on restoring and rejuvenating your mental wellness?

Witnessing and analyzing your emotions, particularly the bad ones, is a good start. But just like a stubborn weed, these issues will continue to resurface with increasing fervor until you rip it out by the root.

Your self-sufficiency is certainly admirable, but you can’t expect it to stay sustainable forever. Eventually, you’ll have to rely on those around you for one reason or another. You might as well make peace with it now.

Progress and wellness are not totally separate facets of life, Pisces. Rather, the two are inextricably linked. And you can’t expect to obtain the former if you never take the time to focus on the latter.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

