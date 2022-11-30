Your Daily Horoscope: November 30, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mars and Neptune retrograde stand in a tense square in the 9th House of Philosophy and the 6th House of Health, respectively. A lack of motivation, clarity, or both are starting to affect our perception of the world and ourselves. The stars suggest taking time to reconnect with one’s inner voice and values.

What might this look like for your sign today?

Diving headfirst into the darkness isn’t going to clear up this confusion, Aries. As tempting as it might be to react wildly and emotionally, the stars urge you to take things slower. You might be surprised by what you notice when you do.

The universe is presenting you with an opportunity to take full advantage of your grounded nature. Resist the compulsion to entertain the fanciful and false. It’s critical that you keep your eyes locked on the horizon, not a mirage.

If your current attempts aren’t working, then don’t you think it’s time to try a different approach? You have more than one good idea in you, Gemini. Don’t let your insecurities convince you otherwise. The solution is closer than you think.

Too much of anything can be negative, Cancer. New loves and interests have a funny way of making us forget that. Go ahead and enjoy these emotions while they’re here, but be careful not to get drunk off of them.

It’s never easy for you to decide between work and play. Ideally, you’d be able to excel in them both. Rather than looking at this like a zero-sum game, try finding ways in which you can ease up and bolster both sides.

The best way to ensure others don’t misinterpret your actions is to communicate your feelings clearly. If you don’t leave any room for doublespeak, then your loved ones won’t pick up on any. It’s your responsibility, too.

Finding tangible ways to help the world can quickly get overwhelming. Instead of drowning in a sea of causes and concerns, try staying in your own backyard. What problems would you have wanted fixed? Start there.

All this success will be superficial at best if you don’t find a way to steady your foundation. Your subconscious has been trying to clue you into the cracks in the concrete. When will you take the time to listen?

Winning is nice, but don’t forget about the benefits of helping someone else cross the finish line. You have always been appreciative when others do the same for you. So, what’s keeping you from returning the favor?

New perspectives don’t always come easy. Don’t underestimate your ability to drag your heels, Cap. While you might think you’re coming across as easygoing, your innermost feelings suggest otherwise. Luckily, you’ll be better off for this perspective.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, Aquarius. While this setback is certainly disheartening, no one is more capable of getting out of this predicament than you. Believe in yourself. You can get through this.

Perhaps the problem isn’t you, Pisces, but the sheer amount of obligations on your shoulders. You aren’t a robot, so why do you insist on treating yourself like one? Give yourself some grace—and a much-needed break.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

