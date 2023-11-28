Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

Your Daily Horoscope: November 28, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 28, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Tuesday, November 28"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

The hard work that this new endeavor requires doesn’t cease with the fizzling out of your motivational spark, Aries. If you want to see this goal to fruition, then you must continue to work at it even when you no longer feel like it. The discipline is challenging but well worth it.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

When you’ve spent so long acting as an enemy to yourself, it can feel more uncomfortable to practice self-care than to not. However, the stars urge you to try. Misery might be familiar to you, but it isn’t worth keeping around. Move past the discomfort and take care of yourself.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Don’t underestimate the power of an ego to paint a situation a different color than the one you’d prefer. Inklings aside, it’s impossible to know what’s actually going on in someone else’s head — and vice versa. Thus, open and honest communication is key to overcoming this hurdle.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Loneliness is often a fickle, self-imposed thing, Cancer. Are you far removed from your community because they want you to be, or have you isolated yourself from them? Try reaching out to an old friend today. You’ll likely be surprised at how willing they are to hear from you.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Part of what makes you a great leader is your desire to have others like you. However, that can also be a weakness if you’re not careful. Focus less on what others think of you and more on the morals and values you’re trying to uphold. The right people will follow suit regardless, Leo.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Shirking your own wants and wishes for the sake of practicality is admirable to a point, but eventually, it starts to bleed over into martyrdom. No one is asking you to sacrifice yourself, Virgo. Stop harboring resentment over a position you’ve adopted of your own accord.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Be wary of the illusions of false security that your comfort zone provides, Libra. Acting definitively might be scary because of the potential possibilities of a different decision. But aren’t those same possibilities still present even if you don’t act? Indeed, you’re losing out either way.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

No one is the same person they were five years ago. Our morals, values, and goals change with the passing of time, and that’s a good thing. You aren’t fickle just because you’ve changed your mind. You’ve grown. Now, it’s time to put that growth to good use and reassess your path.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

The way forward is not as cloudy as you think, Sag. It’s time to use your natural leadership and communication skills for the greater good. The gut feelings you’ve been experiencing are trying to tell you something, and now, the stars urge you to act on it. Don’t waste a second more.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

As much as you would prefer to do everything yourself, eventually, you must succumb to the fact that it’s impossible. Continue to delegate, sure. But the sooner you stop trying to convince yourself you’re superhuman and start treating yourself more compassionately, the better.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Your eccentric personality is a blessing, not a curse, Aquarius. If your immediate circle is starting to make you feel like it’s the latter, then maybe it’s time to pursue another community. Best case scenario, a tough conversation or two can ease this passive-aggressive tension.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Your insecurities make confrontation difficult, as they tend to make you trip over your words and cede to the other’s arguments too quickly. Try writing down your thoughts beforehand to get a better handle on what you’re trying to say. You deserve to speak your piece and have it be heard.

