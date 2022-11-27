Your Daily Horoscope: November 27, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Sunday, November 27th, a waxing crescent Moon flies in a tense square with Makemake, a dwarf planet governing our connection to the environment and our activist spirit. As the Sun travels further under Sagittarius, the cosmos suggest trouble on the horizon. Luckily, identifying problems only makes it easier to solve them.

What do the stars have in store for your sign this week?

Unfortunately, this obstacle isn’t as cut-and-dry as you initially expected. Indeed, another problem seems to reveal itself with each layer removed. But this is a good thing in the long run. You’ll be able to nip this at the root.

Ride this wave of curiosity and motivation while it’s here, Taurus. You know all too well that it can dissipate in an instant, leaving you to your homebody tendencies. Absorb all you can while you’re outside of your comfort zone.

The more familiar you get with this situation, the more you’ll want to invest. And while this is an admirable trait, the stars urge you to proceed with caution. Make sure you’re making decisions rooted firmly in reality, not fantasy.

It can be easy to fight for what’s right outside the confines of your home. However, when the fight gets into your backyard, things become much more complicated. Now’s the time to figure out if you also walk the walk, Cancer.

Sticking around when things are easy isn’t enough, Leo. On the contrary, you must learn to develop the steadfastness needed to stay when things get downright difficult. If you never practice, then you’ll never figure out how to do it.

Significant change is on your horizon, and your next steps will determine whether it’s for the better or worse. Take a moment to think about your past missteps, and consider how you can avoid them this go-around.

How can you expect to fight for others when you can’t do the same for yourself? You might think it’s possible, but without trust in or respect for yourself, those helpful hands will start ringing hollow. Start fighting for you.

After spending so much time by yourself, it can be challenging for you to cede to another person’s wishes. However, as long as it remains an amicable give-and-take, this is an extremely useful exercise for you, Scorpio.

From the outside looking in, your enthusiasm and charisma are virtually unmatched. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that you’re running on fumes. The stars urge you to take a break today, Sag. You need it.

You’ve had your nose to the grindstone for so long that you’ve forgotten to look around every once in a while. It’s high time you reconnect with your environment—both internal and external. Your psyche will thank you.

An inner rebellion has been bubbling within you, and now, it’s just about time to release it. Before you do, take a second to ensure that your heart and mind are in the right places. Otherwise, this is liable to fail.

Life is unfair. You can either let that push you down a rabbit hole of despair or use it as motivation to avoid those kinds of pitfalls. Do you really need the cosmos to tell you which is the more productive choice, Pisces?

