Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 25, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 25, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Saturday, November 25"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Actions might speak louder than words, but actions also run a greater risk of being misunderstood by those around you. While you don’t necessarily have to slow down your progress, your inner circle deserves an explanation behind your thought process, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Your life path is yours to forge, Taurus. If you’re unhappy with the direction you’re going, then you have the power — and the right — to change course. Despite what your stubborn anxieties might suggest, the temporary discomfort of change is well worth the reward of your happiness.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Though not always the case, sometimes, rules are better off being broken. As you venture out into uncharted territory, use your morals as your guide. Protect your inner values from the negative influence of others, keep your eyes locked ahead, and you’ll be home in no time.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Don’t be so quick to downplay your emotions, Cancer. These are big feelings, and they deserve your attention. However, this doesn’t mean you should allow them to overtake you. Acknowledge their presence, but don’t let it consume you. Witness, observe, and then let it go.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Most things in life require ongoing effort, even for someone as talented as you, Leo. Be wary of falling into a trap of overconfidence and insufficient preparation. Lean on your belief in yourself all you want, but don’t let it convince you that you don’t need to work as hard as anyone else.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

You’re far more comfortable dealing in the realm of the logical than emotional. So, why not try combining your go-to rationale for this sentimental issue you’re facing? Reach out to a trusted friend, journal your feelings, or both — whatever it takes to untangle this emotional jumble.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Allowing others to dictate your life for you might give off the illusion of ease, but don’t be misled. Refusing to speak up for yourself now will only add to the hurdles you have to face later. You owe it to your future self to speak your mind now and get the hard part out of the way.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

If you’re going to be honest about your fears and vulnerabilities with anyone, at least let it be yourself, Scorpio. Building mental walls around your own psyche won’t make your problems go away. Rather, it’ll just make the pile of problems you’ve accumulated harder to reach.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

There are times for principles, and there are times for forgiveness. Be wary of staying on your high horse too long, Sag. The view might be nice, but it’s also lonely. Nothing in life is black and white. So, why are you holding others — and yourself — to that unattainable standard?

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your tendency to overthink is both a blessing and a curse, and right now, it seems to be leaning toward the former. Indeed, your ability to comb through every possible scenario and outcome could prove incredibly useful to someone in your immediate community. Now’s your time to shine, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Don’t let your quest for individuality alienate you from your own beliefs, Aquarius. There’s nothing wrong with trying on new ideas and opinions for size, but don’t lose sight of your core values along the way. Make sure you’re on solid ground before you try venturing into new territory.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

What’s the point in being honest with yourself if you continue to refuse the truths you find? Facing your discontent is the hardest part, and you’ve already done that. Don’t belittle your progress by choosing to remain stagnant. The stars are urging you forward, Pisces. Follow them.

  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.