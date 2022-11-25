Your Daily Horoscope: November 25, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, November 25th, the still-dark Moon conjoins with Mercury and Venus under the 3rd House of Communications. The Mercury and Venus conjunction is an auspicious one, and its proximity to the Moon suggests potential benefits for our emotional well-being. As Jupiter starts to return direct, our senses of self and success will begin to resolidify.

What might this look like for your sign?

You can try to live in denial all you want, but you’ll soon find it to be disappointing at best. Life has ups and downs. Indeed, you can’t have one without the other. And with the right perspective, that’s actually a good thing.

Even though you might not warm up to people right away, when you do, you go red hot. Now is a great time to reconnect with your closest loved ones. This will help recalibrate your emotional side and steady your footing once more.

It isn’t just enough to have other people like you, Gemini. You deserve to like the people you’re around, too. Pay close attention to how you’re feeling today. If something feels off, then maybe it’s time you take a harder look.

This type of emotional satisfaction doesn’t come around often. So, be careful not to brush it away too quickly. Constantly looking over your shoulder for something bad to come along is a waste of time (and self-fulfilling prophecy).

Now that you’ve taken some time to reanalyze your beliefs and values, you can navigate the outside world more thoughtfully and purposefully. Don’t let all that reflection go to waste, Leo. Use it to your whole advantage.

Typically, your insecurities hold you back from going out on too far a limb. However, the stars are lining up in your favor. If there were ever a time to take a chance like this, it’s right now. Seize this opportunity, Virgo.

You spend so much time worrying about what other people need and want. But when was the last time you considered these same things for yourself? The stars urge you to start prioritizing yourself for a change.

Things were rocky for a moment, but they seem to be leveling out now. While it’s important to move on from the struggles of yesterday, it’s critical that you hold onto the lessons that those challenges provided.

As difficult as it is to remember while you’re deep in the trenches of this conflict, these feelings won’t last forever. All you have to do is wait for time to heal the wound, which it will. You just have to be patient.

Just because you can juggle everything at once doesn’t mean you should. As we approach the end of the year, start thinking about the things in your life you could stand to release. There’s likely more than you think.

Great transformations don’t happen overnight. On the contrary, this is a slow, deliberate process. So, you might as well get comfortable, Aquarius. There’s no point in trying to speed things up. The universe follows its own rules.

Your hard work is beginning to pay off, Pisces. Don’t give up on yourself now. Stand firm in your beliefs and your ability. Despite what your imposter syndrome is telling you, you deserve to be here just like everyone else.

