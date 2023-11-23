Your Daily Horoscope: November 23, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

The wall standing in your path is scalable, Aries. Despite what your first instincts might suggest, you don’t need a battering ram to see your way through this obstacle. The stars urge you to adopt a gentler approach. It is possible to get your point across without screaming it out.

As unsettling as this discomfort in a close relationship might feel, it bears a powerful opportunity to grow emotionally and mentally. What triggers or boundaries is this bond pushing? If you want to eliminate this problem once and for all, you’ll have to dig it out at its roots.

Your willingness to help others is admirable, but the stars urge you not to let it get the best of you. All resources in your life are finite to varying degrees. You must be more discretional about whom you choose to spend them. Value your time and energy, Gemini.

Getting to the next level of intimacy in a relationship requires a leap of faith. Be they romantic or platonic, exposing your vulnerabilities is never an easy process. However, the reward is well worth the effort. This discomfort is only temporary — and over the sooner you start, Cancer.

Try not to consider this challenge as an inconvenience. Rather, use this as a chance to show off your problem-solving skills. Your intuition is at an all-time high. Trust your gut and your ability to handle the unknown. You’ll be grateful you didn’t give up once you reach the other side.

There’s nothing wrong with offering your assistance when you feel it could be useful, but there is a problem with overstepping boundaries while doing it. Don’t underestimate the likelihood that your actions or advice could be taken the wrong way. Help where you can — but only if it’s wanted.

We can never hope to heal from our pain if we never take the time to acknowledge it. If you can’t be honest with yourself about what’s really bothering you, how do you expect to be able to fix it? Facing this conflict head-on will be difficult, but it will also be worth it, Libra.

This territory isn’t as uncharted as you think, Scorpio. You’ve faced these hurdles before. Moreover, you were able to overcome them then. So, why would now be any different? Trust your instincts and your values. They’ll be the compasses to lead you to solid ground.

Committing yourself to self-improvement is one thing. Placing unfair and unattainable standards on yourself is another. You owe it to yourself to look at your progress through the same type of compassionate lens through which you view others’ journeys. Be kinder to yourself, Sag.

Do you really not know what could remedy this situation? Or are you aware of the answer and unhappy with what it is? Deeper reflection could provide answers in either situation. But chances are you know the way forward. All that’s left to do is take that first step, Cap.

Freedom looks different depending on how you look at it, Aquarius. Be sure you’re giving yourself ample time to consider your ideal version of independence. Don’t be so quick to settle for the first version you see. You deserve to keep looking until you find what works.

You have no problem creating new habits, but you struggle to keep them. Responsibility might not always be enjoyable, but that doesn’t make it a negotiable part of life, Pisces. The sooner you accustom yourself to doing the work, even when it’s difficult, the better off you’ll be.