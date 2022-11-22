Your Daily Horoscope: November 22, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, a tiny sliver of a waning crescent Moon passes by Haumea, which governs our intuition, instincts, and trust. Meanwhile, the Sun continues its transition from the 2nd House of Security to the 3rd House of Communications, where Mercury and Venus fly in conjunction. Open communication and a firm faith in one’s beliefs are critical today.

How might these factors affect your sign?

You can’t have your cake and eat it too, Aries. Eventually, you’ll have to reprioritize accordingly. Try not to equate your overall success to being able to do everything. Doing your best within your means is success enough.

While the benefits of venturing out of one’s comfort zone can’t be discredited, the stars urge you to return to homebase for a while. Some time at home, alone if possible, will help you recalibrate and see the world more clearly.

You are an expert at creating something from nothing, Gemini. Don’t underestimate your abilities to turn this situation around. The stars are aligning in your favor. The answers you seek lie outside the box—your domain.

We rarely get a guarantee that everything will work out in the end—at least an honest one. Sometimes, life requires a bit of blind faith to keep things moving. Your fear will freeze you in one place if you’re not careful, Cancer.

Perhaps the issue isn’t that you haven’t reached the right level of success. Perhaps it’s that your insecurities are skewing the metrics. The stars urge you to reconsider what achievements you value the most. There are more than you might think.

As admirable as it is that you would push through your own suffering to help someone else, you’d be wise to hold off for now. Focus on getting yourself in the right headspace before you try pulling someone else out of theirs.

When you stay so stuck in the past, it can start to layer itself onto the present. You must separate the two, Libra. You aren’t doomed to repeat your same mistakes, but you might if you don’t stop ruminating on them.

Since when has a little challenge ever scared you, Scorpio? This situation isn’t as novel as you think it is. If you take a second to really think on it, you might find you’ve encountered this countless times before.

Temporary lapses in motivation are normal. Luckily, you can still make progress—even if it doesn’t readily feel like it. You can use this downtime to your advantage by planning out your next steps thoroughly, thoughtfully, and carefully.

If anyone is capable of enacting significant change, Cap, it’s you. But no one else will kick start the process for you. On the contrary, you’ll have to get the ball rolling yourself. So, what are you waiting for?

When relationships get boring, you tend to start walking. However, you’re denying yourself the intimate satisfaction of a strong, vulnerable, familiar bond. No one is so special as to not need a support system, Aquarius.

Having to let go of an idea or person that has turned out to be detrimental is difficult. When they happen at the same time, it can seem downright impossible. Hold the course and know you’ll be better off in the long run.

