Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 21, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 21, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Tuesday, November 21"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Even the most positive facets of life can become too much if you fail to keep them in check, Aries. Regardless of whether you choose to believe it, you stand the risk of getting burnt out on that which you love the most if you don’t give yourself the opportunity to rest.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

The longer you let your fears stand in the way of you and reality, the longer they’ll continue to disaffect your relationships. As strong as your intuition may be, it’s not always right, Taurus. If you continue to treat everyone like your enemy, then that’s what they’ll eventually become.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

As disheartening as the pain in your life has felt, the universe is finally presenting you with an opportunity to use those hardships for good. Yours is a uniquely advantaged perspective, Gemini. You’ve made it through this obstacle once before — teach others how to do the same.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Investing in yourself isn’t the frivolous act of pampering you think it is, Cancer. And even if it were frivolous, so what? The stars urge you to take some time to nourish your body from the inside out. Splurge on a good meal or a luxurious bubble bath. You need rejuvenation.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

No one goes through life faultless, and as such, you can’t expect everyone to like you all of the time. The number of your adoring fans isn’t what’s important, Leo. On the contrary, your true aspirations should lie in the chance to grow and improve emotionally and mentally.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

It’s never too late to lean into one’s imagination, Virgo. No one is expecting you to stay in a regimented box — except maybe you. The urge to explore outside the confines of your comfort zone is obviously there. And indeed, the stars are urging you right back: follow it.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Your desire to be liked is starting to overpower your will to be a good person. Take caution, Libra: this is a dangerous, slippery slope. Consider whether the temporary gratification of winning a bad actor’s approval is worth the impact on your overarching reputation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

With great discomfort comes the possibility of great transformation, Scorpio. We all them growing pains for a reason. You owe it to your future self to persevere through the unease and continue forging ahead. You are stronger than you give yourself credit for. Don’t give up.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Your acutely intense emotions have equipped you with a strong sense of what’s moral and immoral, which is both a blessing and a curse. Despite your best intentions, the world doesn’t exist in black and white. It’s high time you acquainted yourself with the ambiguity of the gray.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your ability to see the bigger picture often lends itself to tackling large projects and undertakings. However, it’s acting as more of a hindrance to you now. Break this obstacle up into smaller pieces, Cap. This is a bump in the road, not a life-altering impasse.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

As difficulties in your life begin to ease, be careful not to lose sight of the lessons you learned in the valley on your ascent to the top. Otherwise, it won’t be long before you’re right back to where you started. Only you can rip yourself free from this neverending cycle, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Now is not the time for slinking back into the shadows, Pisces. You’ve worked far too hard to give up now. The stars are lighting the path ahead. All you have left to do is follow the course you’ve already laid out with your hard work and dedication.

  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.