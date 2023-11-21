Your Daily Horoscope: November 21, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn Aquarius Pisces

Even the most positive facets of life can become too much if you fail to keep them in check, Aries. Regardless of whether you choose to believe it, you stand the risk of getting burnt out on that which you love the most if you don’t give yourself the opportunity to rest.

The longer you let your fears stand in the way of you and reality, the longer they’ll continue to disaffect your relationships. As strong as your intuition may be, it’s not always right, Taurus. If you continue to treat everyone like your enemy, then that’s what they’ll eventually become.

As disheartening as the pain in your life has felt, the universe is finally presenting you with an opportunity to use those hardships for good. Yours is a uniquely advantaged perspective, Gemini. You’ve made it through this obstacle once before — teach others how to do the same.

Investing in yourself isn’t the frivolous act of pampering you think it is, Cancer. And even if it were frivolous, so what? The stars urge you to take some time to nourish your body from the inside out. Splurge on a good meal or a luxurious bubble bath. You need rejuvenation.

No one goes through life faultless, and as such, you can’t expect everyone to like you all of the time. The number of your adoring fans isn’t what’s important, Leo. On the contrary, your true aspirations should lie in the chance to grow and improve emotionally and mentally.

It’s never too late to lean into one’s imagination, Virgo. No one is expecting you to stay in a regimented box — except maybe you. The urge to explore outside the confines of your comfort zone is obviously there. And indeed, the stars are urging you right back: follow it.

Your desire to be liked is starting to overpower your will to be a good person. Take caution, Libra: this is a dangerous, slippery slope. Consider whether the temporary gratification of winning a bad actor’s approval is worth the impact on your overarching reputation.

With great discomfort comes the possibility of great transformation, Scorpio. We all them growing pains for a reason. You owe it to your future self to persevere through the unease and continue forging ahead. You are stronger than you give yourself credit for. Don’t give up.

Your acutely intense emotions have equipped you with a strong sense of what’s moral and immoral, which is both a blessing and a curse. Despite your best intentions, the world doesn’t exist in black and white. It’s high time you acquainted yourself with the ambiguity of the gray.

Your ability to see the bigger picture often lends itself to tackling large projects and undertakings. However, it’s acting as more of a hindrance to you now. Break this obstacle up into smaller pieces, Cap. This is a bump in the road, not a life-altering impasse.

As difficulties in your life begin to ease, be careful not to lose sight of the lessons you learned in the valley on your ascent to the top. Otherwise, it won’t be long before you’re right back to where you started. Only you can rip yourself free from this neverending cycle, Aquarius.

Now is not the time for slinking back into the shadows, Pisces. You’ve worked far too hard to give up now. The stars are lighting the path ahead. All you have left to do is follow the course you’ve already laid out with your hard work and dedication.