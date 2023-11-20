Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 20, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 20, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Monday, November 20"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Focusing all of your mental and emotional energy on other problems while yours sit collecting dust is not the ambitious endeavor your ego is telling you it is, Aries. This is only serving as a distraction from the real issues at hand. The stars urge you to focus on what’s important.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You’re not going to be able to will this new reality away just because you don’t like it, Taurus. As disheartening as this transition might feel at first, you owe it to yourself to remain firmly rooted in reality. You can’t change what’s already happened. But you can change how you react to it.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Trying new things is scary for anyone, even someone as adaptable as you, Gemini. Don’t be so hard on yourself for experiencing a bit of anxiety as you approach this uncharted territory. Those butterflies in your stomach are a sign that you care, and frankly, that’s a good thing.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Allowing yourself to give in to your vulnerability and let others take care of you can be frightening at first. But the rewards of learning how to do so are well worth the initial trepidation, Cancer. Don’t be so quick to brush off the help of those around you. You deserve to receive it.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

No one is ever above the assistance of or the call to helping others, Leo. Similarly, no one is exempt from deserving that assistance. So, whether your hesitance to help is rooted in ego or insecurity, the stars urge you to let it go. There is great power in community.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Being the likeliest one to see the plain, ugly truth doesn’t make it any easier to witness, does it, Virgo? In this instance, you must put your discomfort to the side and face the matter at hand head-on. This confrontation might not be a breeze, but it’ll be a benefit. 

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Be careful not to underestimate your place in this conflict, Libra. Choosing to forgo principles and values for the sake of pleasing others isn’t the honorable endeavor you believe it to be. Sometimes, the social discord caused by holding someone accountable is worth it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Your external environment directly informs the internal. As such, it’s critical that you maintain a home that improves your ability to maintain your well-being, not detracts from it. The unnecessary temptations and triggers are serving as anchors to your progress, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Pursuing your ambitions is a positive. Pushing others down in the process is not. While your feelings of restlessness might be valid, it is your responsibility to communicate this with those around you who might need to know about it. Don’t keep those important to you in the dark.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your hyper-critical nature can prove useful when it comes to avoiding manipulation or misguidance. However, you have an unhealthy inclination to swing this judgment inward. Not everything in life is deserving of the harshest critique — you being a perfect example, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

A new opportunity awaits you to stretch your creative muscles. Will you take it or allow your flighty nature to get the best of you? A commitment isn’t always a bad thing, Aquarius. Occasionally practicing diligence and routine allows us to better appreciate when we break free from the norm.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

The stars urge you to go against your first instinct to people please and assert yourself instead. You are just as deserving of the opportunity to speak your piece as everyone else does, Pisces. You might be surprised at how willing those around you are to listen.

  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.