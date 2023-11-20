Your Daily Horoscope: November 20, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Focusing all of your mental and emotional energy on other problems while yours sit collecting dust is not the ambitious endeavor your ego is telling you it is, Aries. This is only serving as a distraction from the real issues at hand. The stars urge you to focus on what’s important.

You’re not going to be able to will this new reality away just because you don’t like it, Taurus. As disheartening as this transition might feel at first, you owe it to yourself to remain firmly rooted in reality. You can’t change what’s already happened. But you can change how you react to it.

Trying new things is scary for anyone, even someone as adaptable as you, Gemini. Don’t be so hard on yourself for experiencing a bit of anxiety as you approach this uncharted territory. Those butterflies in your stomach are a sign that you care, and frankly, that’s a good thing.

Allowing yourself to give in to your vulnerability and let others take care of you can be frightening at first. But the rewards of learning how to do so are well worth the initial trepidation, Cancer. Don’t be so quick to brush off the help of those around you. You deserve to receive it.

No one is ever above the assistance of or the call to helping others, Leo. Similarly, no one is exempt from deserving that assistance. So, whether your hesitance to help is rooted in ego or insecurity, the stars urge you to let it go. There is great power in community.

Being the likeliest one to see the plain, ugly truth doesn’t make it any easier to witness, does it, Virgo? In this instance, you must put your discomfort to the side and face the matter at hand head-on. This confrontation might not be a breeze, but it’ll be a benefit.

Be careful not to underestimate your place in this conflict, Libra. Choosing to forgo principles and values for the sake of pleasing others isn’t the honorable endeavor you believe it to be. Sometimes, the social discord caused by holding someone accountable is worth it.

Your external environment directly informs the internal. As such, it’s critical that you maintain a home that improves your ability to maintain your well-being, not detracts from it. The unnecessary temptations and triggers are serving as anchors to your progress, Scorpio.

Pursuing your ambitions is a positive. Pushing others down in the process is not. While your feelings of restlessness might be valid, it is your responsibility to communicate this with those around you who might need to know about it. Don’t keep those important to you in the dark.

Your hyper-critical nature can prove useful when it comes to avoiding manipulation or misguidance. However, you have an unhealthy inclination to swing this judgment inward. Not everything in life is deserving of the harshest critique — you being a perfect example, Cap.

A new opportunity awaits you to stretch your creative muscles. Will you take it or allow your flighty nature to get the best of you? A commitment isn’t always a bad thing, Aquarius. Occasionally practicing diligence and routine allows us to better appreciate when we break free from the norm.

The stars urge you to go against your first instinct to people please and assert yourself instead. You are just as deserving of the opportunity to speak your piece as everyone else does, Pisces. You might be surprised at how willing those around you are to listen.