Your Daily Horoscope: November 20, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Sunday, November 20th, a waning crescent Moon conjoins with Makemake under Libra in the 1st House of Self. This conjunction directly opposes Chiron, a dwarf planet that governs our vulnerabilities and capacity to turn pain into power. Today’s cosmic alignment suggests a need to let go of past hurts and failures to make way for something new and positive.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Don’t be so quick to discredit the effects of your daily schedule on your overall health. These unidentified feelings of unease could be caused by a myriad of small tasks and habits that are disaffecting your well-being.

Your pursuit of love and success is admirable, but be wary of its ability to blind you from reality, Taurus. The stars urge you to consider perspectives you might not have chosen at first glance. You might be surprised at how well they fit.

A lack of motivation is not as fatalistic as you’re making it out to be. Life naturally cycles in periods of ebb and flow. Just because you’re in an ebb right now doesn’t mean you’re doomed to be here forever. Be patient, Gemini.

Sometimes we suffer so that we can teach others how to avoid the same fate in the future. As disheartening as it might feel to be on the suffering side, know that countless others have helped you in the same way.

You’re used to having things come easily to you. So, when they don’t, you often feel inclined to give up hope altogether. But in doing so, you’re missing out on a wellspring of hindsight and wisdom the universe is trying to give you.

If anyone is capable of handling this emotional dilemma, it’s you, Virgo. You just need to take off your logical judge hat and put on your creative problem-solving cap instead. This requires a gentle approach.

As admirable as your pursuit of the truth is, don’t be afraid to let it come to you. While it might not happen instantaneously, it will happen eventually. Be careful not to exhaust yourself before it does.

A need for openness and vulnerability is not a weakness, nor is it something that originates from external sources alone. These are needs that your subconscious desires. So, why do you insist on ignoring them?

Why are you so afraid of letting someone else take the reins for once? Someone else’s success does not inherently negate yours. The stars urge you to lean into your community instead of finding ways you differ from it.

While your first instinct might be to focus on pleasing others, the stars urge you to try a different approach. Namely, they implore you to prioritize yourself for once. You can’t keep sitting on the back burner forever, Cap.

Your problems aren’t as singular as you think. Indeed, the human experience is varied. But it’s also predictable and shared. However, if you never take the time to empathize with others, you’d never know that.

Learning to honor your wants and wishes is a slow process, Pisces. You mustn’t expect it to happen overnight. There will be moments when you regress. But more importantly, there will be moments where you propel forward.

