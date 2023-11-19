Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: November 19, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 19, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

If there isn’t an obvious solution to your dilemma, then maybe it’s time to create one yourself. You have the bravery to set off into unfamiliar territory and the passion to maintain this courage. These are invaluable tools at your disposal, Aries. Don’t be afraid to use them.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Be careful not to conflate your wavering self-esteem with an actual problem within your relationships. While this can be difficult to avoid, communication is often the best remedy. Talk your concerns out. You’ll likely be surprised at how unfounded they really were, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Small habits make a big difference, Gemini. Rather than overwhelming yourself with a massive to-do list, look for tiny changes you can make to your daily routine. It might not feel like much at first, but these almost imperceptible differences add up to create a much larger impact.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

It isn’t your eternal plight to suffer for the betterment of others, Cancer. That yoke is one you’ve placed on yourself willingly. Fortunately, that also means you have the power to remove it. You deserve to enjoy freedom, frivolity, and fun just like anyone else. Your life is yours to enjoy.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Planning is a critical step in personal development. But you can’t stay there forever, Leo. Now that you’ve placed all your ducks in a row, it’s time to act. How can you make your well-laid plans a reality? You owe it to all the hard work you’ve done thus far to try.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

There is a fine line between offering assistance and doling out unwanted judgment, Virgo. Pay close attention to the reactions of those around you. Indeed, they’ll often be the first to show you which side of the line you’re treading. Passive-aggressive help isn’t all that helpful.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Your intuition and clarity are at their peak today, Libra. Don’t be afraid to use them to your advantage. Resist the urge to slip into your usual wishy-washy behavior and stand firm in your decision. Your heart and head both know the right way forward. All you have to do is follow it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

As tempting as it might seem to rush forward to the transformations on your horizon, the stars urge you to take it slow. You must take care of yourself along the way, or else you’ll be too burnt out and worn down to enjoy what’s to come.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

If you continue to view your personal relationships as cages against which to thrash your wings, then that’s all they’ll ever be. Your connections with your loved ones have as much opportunity to evolve and excite you as anything else in your life if you’d give them the freedom to do so.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

You can’t fix the entire world’s problems, no matter how diligent you try to be, Cap. Besides, what’s the point in burdening yourself with challenges that aren’t yours to face? Focus on the hurdles within your means to overcome, and be realistic with your intentions.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

As disappointing as it is when we discover we’ve been heading down the wrong path, try to keep your eyes locked on the positive. You just saved yourself even more backtracking that would’ve been required had you continued to ignore that pesky gut feeling, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

When we allow ourselves to fully realize our own potential, we can help others to do the same. Your devotion to others is impressive. But when was the last time you paid that much attention to your wants and wishes? There is a world in which you can do both, Pisces.

