Your Daily Horoscope: November 12, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

There is great power in vulnerability, Aries. Don’t let your ego convince you otherwise. It takes extraordinary courage to face the darkest parts of ourselves; luckily, you have the bravery to do it. It won’t always be easy — in fact, it rarely will be. However, it’ll be worth it.

The solution to your feelings of unsettledness isn’t as far off as you think, Taurus. The stars urge you to take some time today to reground yourself. For example, do a few calming breathing exercises, meditate, or spend some time in your safest spaces. Your battery is due for a recharge.

You have a community surrounding you, ready to throw in a helping hand or two. Let them do it, Gemini. There is power in numbers. Moreover, you’ve spent so much of your time helping others you owe it to yourself to allow your friends and family to return the favor.

Going out on a limb can be a necessary experience for personal growth. But sometimes, knowing when to return to your comfort zone and rest is just as essential. If something feels unsafe to you physically or mentally, then those warning signals are worth listening to, Cancer.

No one is immune from improving themselves — not even you, Leo. Honestly assessing your faults and flaws isn’t always a pleasant exercise. But it’s the only way to achieve the prosperity you seek. This isn’t a time for cutting corners or shoving the blame onto someone else.

As a highly logical person, you tend to take it incredibly hard when you realize you’ve been misled. But know this, Virgo: other people’s actions are rarely, if ever, indicative of your worth. They are almost always reflections of how they feel about themselves. Don’t beat yourself up.

If you were to critically analyze the problems in your current relationships, how different do you think they would be from your past? There is a reason you find yourself running into the same issues, Libra. Could it be that you haven’t entirely accepted responsibility for your actions?

You are not as out of touch with your needs and wants as you think, Scorpio. The stars are aligning in your favor today. So, use their celestial guidance to consider what nourishment your soul requires. What others want from you isn’t what’s important right now. What do you want?

The ideals and values you held in years past might not be the same as what they are today, and that’s okay. We are meant to shift and grow. There are plenty of external factors ready to stunt your progress, Sag. Don’t let yourself be another contributing factor to the problem.

For someone as logical as you are, you sure are taking an irrational approach to this problem. Unfortunately, relationship kinks rarely work themselves out. You’re going to have to roll up your sleeves and dive headfirst into this issue or risk it blowing out of proportion entirely.

We all tend to put up some semblance of a facade toward the rest of the world. But be careful not to point the charade at yourself. Your connection to your mind and spirit is the most authentic you will ever have. Don’t belittle it by pretending to believe in something you know you don’t.

Significant change doesn’t always happen overnight, Pisces. In fact, it rarely does. The type of transition you’re headed toward will be slow and methodical. And as frustrating as that might be at times, this type of deliberate progress also tends to be the most permanent.