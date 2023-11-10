Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: November 10, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 10, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Friday, November 10"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Be careful not to classify the small gaps in your hectic schedule as “available time,” Aries. Your breakneck speed is largely unsustainable, and those occasional breaks are crucial to maintaining your physical and mental well-being. Anything or anyone worth pursuing should be able to respect that fact.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You are a naturally stubborn homebody, which tends to make change feel more catastrophic than it does to others. But your propensity for sticking with the environment you know is a bonus in this situation, not a hindrance. Use your familiarity with the “old” to spot what needs fixing in the new.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

How much further backward do you plan to bend before you take the time to acknowledge your own needs? Striving for social acceptance is one thing. Sabotaging your progress by acting as a step stool for others is another dilemma entirely. You deserve to pursue your passions, Gemini.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

These negative feelings hanging over your head aren’t as nameless as you think, Cancer. If you were to take a step back and analyze your situation objectively, would the solution really be that hard to find? Consider seeking the advice of a trusted friend or mental health professional to help you overcome this hurdle.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

When we place so much value on our ego and identity, it can be soul-crushing when circumstances threaten these parts of ourselves. As difficult as it might be, try to pat yourself on the back for getting through this obstacle in the first place. You’ll come out stronger on the other side, Leo.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Learning to be a team player doesn’t mean competing against everyone to get to the head of the table. As the adage goes, there are no small parts, Virgo. You’d be wise to focus on the positives of your position as opposed to wasting energy entertaining the “what-ifs.”

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Your intuition and ambition are serving as counterweights right now, and that’s okay. Having bouts of sluggishly low energy is normal. Take this downtime to journal, meditate, or plan for the future. It will be easier to move forward once you have all your ducks in a row.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

The life plan you thought you had created years back is starting to crumble behind you, and as scary as that might be, there is respite in knowing the only way out of this is forward. This won’t be the last curveball the universe throws at you, Scorpio. It’s time to start practicing your swing. 

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

You are an innovator, yes, but you’re also human. Be careful not to forget the inevitability of failure, Sag. And in that same vein, the stars urge you not to be so quick with your dismissal of others. You might be surprised by what your community can offer you — but you have to listen.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Despite everything you have on your plate right now, the unfortunate truth is that only you can determine a proper balance between work and leisure. Luckily, the extra effort it takes to carve out space for yourself will be well worth the reward of respite.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

There’s a big difference between saying your truth and living your truth. Which one do you think you’re doing right now, Aquarius? Adopting a new mindset takes time, despite what the current digital age might suggest. The stars urge you to unplug and get reacquainted with yourself. 

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

With so much going on day to day, it can become far too easy to fall into a never-ending cycle of tasks and responsibilities. It’s up to you to stop yourself from spinning out. Take five minutes to organize your dreams and aspirations. How might you honor your dreams in your daily schedule?

