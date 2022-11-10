Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: November 10, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Thursday, November 10th.

By Madame Miranda
November 10, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, November 10th, the Sun sits in a favorable sextile with Ceres, a dwarf planet that governs how we need to be nurtured and nurture others. Meanwhile, the Sun forms a tense square with Saturn, which signifies discipline, tough love, and challenge. This occurs as the still-full Moon inches toward Mars retrograde, a celestial phenomenon that dulls energy, stalls progress, and lowers motivation.

What sort of challenges might arise for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Are external forces really the cause of the stalling of your latest endeavor? Or could it be internal? You’re allowed to change course if it no longer suits your values, Aries. In fact, you should—the sooner, the better.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You can’t keep sticking your head in the sand when it comes to your finances, Taurus. It’s your responsibility to budget, spend, and save appropriately. After all, it’s you who will bear the brunt of the consequences if you don’t.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Sometimes, progress comes in messy, unpredictable spurts. Just because nothing is happening right now doesn’t mean nothing ever will. Slow and steady is the name of this game, Gemini. Have faith and, more importantly, be patient.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

You’ll never know what isn’t working if you never take the time to look. Sure, pretending everything is fine is the easier option. But unfortunately, wistfully thinking it doesn’t make it a reality. You’ll have to face this head-on, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Too much of anything can turn sour, and that includes fun, Leo. Your zest for life is contagious, but it isn’t always the most prudent. Be careful not to let your appetite for pleasure prevent you from tending to your obligations.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Because you’re so used to being the helper, you struggle to admit when you’re the one who needs assistance. Still, you mustn’t expect those around you to read your mind. It’s time to communicate your needs clearly.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Let your ability to determine right from wrong encourage you, not diminish you, Libra. The high road isn’t always the easiest path to traverse, but its difficulty does not negate its necessity. Stand firm in your beliefs.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

If you can find a way to loosen up and let go of your need to control, you might be surprised by how quickly the rest of the world opens up to you. But it’ll never happen if you keep building up your walls.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Keeping in touch with your intrinsic values is critical, Sag. It influences your direction in love, friendships, and career. Take time to recalibrate your inner belief system in any way you can as soon as possible.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Just because something didn’t work out the way you wanted it to doesn’t mean that it was a total failure. Even the best-laid plans fall apart sometimes, Cap. It’s your job to learn how to go with the flow.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Instead of focusing on how others can make you feel better, the stars encourage you to consider how you could return the favor. It might not be your way of doing things. But frankly, that’s not important right now.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

When a wave of apathy rolls in like it is right now, it’s better to let it wash over you and pass on its own time than to fight against the tide. The moment will pass soon enough, don’t mentally exhaust yourself in the meantime. 

