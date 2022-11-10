Your Daily Horoscope: November 10, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, November 10th, the Sun sits in a favorable sextile with Ceres, a dwarf planet that governs how we need to be nurtured and nurture others. Meanwhile, the Sun forms a tense square with Saturn, which signifies discipline, tough love, and challenge. This occurs as the still-full Moon inches toward Mars retrograde, a celestial phenomenon that dulls energy, stalls progress, and lowers motivation.

What sort of challenges might arise for your sign today?

Are external forces really the cause of the stalling of your latest endeavor? Or could it be internal? You’re allowed to change course if it no longer suits your values, Aries. In fact, you should—the sooner, the better.

You can’t keep sticking your head in the sand when it comes to your finances, Taurus. It’s your responsibility to budget, spend, and save appropriately. After all, it’s you who will bear the brunt of the consequences if you don’t.

Sometimes, progress comes in messy, unpredictable spurts. Just because nothing is happening right now doesn’t mean nothing ever will. Slow and steady is the name of this game, Gemini. Have faith and, more importantly, be patient.

You’ll never know what isn’t working if you never take the time to look. Sure, pretending everything is fine is the easier option. But unfortunately, wistfully thinking it doesn’t make it a reality. You’ll have to face this head-on, Cancer.

Too much of anything can turn sour, and that includes fun, Leo. Your zest for life is contagious, but it isn’t always the most prudent. Be careful not to let your appetite for pleasure prevent you from tending to your obligations.

Because you’re so used to being the helper, you struggle to admit when you’re the one who needs assistance. Still, you mustn’t expect those around you to read your mind. It’s time to communicate your needs clearly.

Let your ability to determine right from wrong encourage you, not diminish you, Libra. The high road isn’t always the easiest path to traverse, but its difficulty does not negate its necessity. Stand firm in your beliefs.

If you can find a way to loosen up and let go of your need to control, you might be surprised by how quickly the rest of the world opens up to you. But it’ll never happen if you keep building up your walls.

Keeping in touch with your intrinsic values is critical, Sag. It influences your direction in love, friendships, and career. Take time to recalibrate your inner belief system in any way you can as soon as possible.

Just because something didn’t work out the way you wanted it to doesn’t mean that it was a total failure. Even the best-laid plans fall apart sometimes, Cap. It’s your job to learn how to go with the flow.

Instead of focusing on how others can make you feel better, the stars encourage you to consider how you could return the favor. It might not be your way of doing things. But frankly, that’s not important right now.

When a wave of apathy rolls in like it is right now, it’s better to let it wash over you and pass on its own time than to fight against the tide. The moment will pass soon enough, don’t mentally exhaust yourself in the meantime.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest