Your Daily Horoscope: June 8, 2022

On Wednesday, June 8, the Moon and Sun remain in the 12th and 9th Houses, respectively. Meanwhile, a chaotic planetary jumble of Mercury, Uranus, and Venus fly under Taurus. At the same time, fiery Mars and Jupiter combine forces under Aries.

What do the stars have in store for you today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

It’s much easier to focus on the negative than the positive. But with a bit of patience and grace, you’ll be able to find a silver lining in this obstacle. First, you have to try.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Despite your homebody reputation, you are an incredibly diligent worker. The stars are aligning in your favor today. So, go ahead and reap the rewards of all that hard work.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Great things are waiting for you if you’d only muster the courage to grab them. Don’t suffer through a lifetime of “what-ifs.” So what if you fail? Just get back up, and try again.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

When an emotional situation gets especially convoluted, it can help to reintroduce some logic. Seek the counsel of a trusted loved one this week. They’ll be able to see the forest through the trees.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Despite your best efforts, your polished facade is fading. The good news is that people around you want you to be vulnerable. That makes you more attractive, not less, Leo.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Daydreaming about the perfect life is a double-edged sword. Depending on your next steps, it can either be inspirational or defeating. So, which steps will you choose to take?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Rather than wallowing in the reality of past hurt, why don’t you turn it into something positive? What did those failures teach you about life and love? You can glean some good from this.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Confronting your inner chaos is never easy. Still, it’s important that you try. Otherwise, it’s inevitably going to spill out into your other relationships. It’s better to nip it in the bud now.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Your desire for success is starting to impede your emotional well-being. But isn’t a healthy emotional state a worthy goal? Stop looking for the flashiest award, and start pursuing the more important ones.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Making waves has never been your MO, Cap. So, if you find yourself constantly pushing against the tide, it’s worth asking yourself—what, exactly, is making you so unhappy?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Embracing the eccentric without alienating yourself is certainly a tricky line to walk. Don’t let your ego convince you that those not on your path are somehow less worthy. “Different” doesn’t equal “worse.”

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Deep down, you know whether or not this is something to pursue. You also likely know that no one else is going to make the decision for you. The only one required to act is you, Pisces.

