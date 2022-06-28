Your Daily Horoscope: June 28, 2022

On Tuesday, June 28th, a dark Moon approaches the line between the 9th and 10th Houses of Philosophy and Social Status, respectively. It also creeps closer to the Sun, which has been flying under Cancer for a little over a week.

Meanwhile, about 60º away, Mars and Eris continue their defiant dance. Where does your sign fit in today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Pay close attention to your intentions today, Aries. While you might be doing a “good” deed, it’s important to know why. Being the nicest person in the room so you can brag about being the nicest person is…not that nice.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Your immediate environment is incredibly important to you. So, if you’re struggling to adapt to a new schedule or job, it might be because your personal space isn’t conducive to that change. Start there; then, see how it feels.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Think back to a time in your life when you were wrong despite your good intentions. How did you want others to treat you? Extend that same courtesy to a loved one who has recently found themselves in the same position.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Acknowledging and naming your emotions isn’t enough, Cancer. You will have to figure out your next steps after feeling them. Do you use this as a springboard? Or are you going to dive headfirst into a pool of self-pity?

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Your larger-than-life persona hides the fact that you have a tremendously sentimental heart. As one of the proudest Zodiac signs, you carry hurt for years. However, it’s starting to weigh you down in a noticeable way.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You can approach recurring issues one of two ways. You can either get frustrated or use this opportunity to try something new. After all, why would you expect different results from the same techniques?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

When it comes to close loved ones, you can pick up subtle cues instantly. But when it comes to strangers or coworkers, you tend to struggle. Try to focus more on the task at hand and less on social structures today.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

You tend to live in extremes: hot or cold, social or private, ambitious or lazy. What are you hiding from by avoiding this middle ground? Consider the possibility that ambiguity is not a weakness. In fact, it can be a great strength.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Be wary of false paths to enlightenment, Sag. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to expand your mind. But make sure it isn’t at the expense of your moral code. If you don’t have that by the time you’re done, then what’s the point?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

One of the hardest things for you to do is rest. And why wouldn’t you? It isn’t easy to confront unsavory truths when you’re neck-deep in busy work. However, it’s time to stop equating a finished to-do list with true progress.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

It’s time to face the music, Aquarius. No one will make this challenge disappear—certainly not the stars. The longer you keep putting it off, the more difficult you make things for your future self.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

While others approach change decked in bells and whistles, you tend to transform more quietly. Don’t let others convince you that you aren’t progressing. Just because they can’t see it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

