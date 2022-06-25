Your Daily Horoscope: June 25, 2022

On Saturday, June 25th, a narrow crescent Moon flies past Uranus under Taurus. While the fingernail sliver of a Moon calls us to let go of that which doesn’t serve us, Uranus is waiting to throw a wrench in our plans. Will your sign avoid the obstacles or succumb to the chaos?

Look to the stars’ forecast to find out.

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Choosing not to do something might feel like you’re standing up to someone or something else. But more often than not, the only one you’re letting down is yourself. Don’t cut off your nose just to spite your face.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

What can your immediate environment tell you about how you interact with the outside world? What do you prioritize? Finding this out could be the key to navigating the world more confidently.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Addressing past hurts is never a fun process. Still, that doesn’t make it any less important. Yes, it’s probably going to pick open a few old wounds. But if you don’t take care of them, they’re just going to fester.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Just when you thought you had your footing, the universe has shifted your path again. While this might seem chaotic now, there’s a method behind the madness. Rather than fighting it, try to go with the flow today.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

You’ve become disconnected from your environment and grounding. Consequently, you’ve started to feel burnt out, alienated, and generally unhappy. Fight the urge to do all the things, and take some alone time to recalibrate and recharge today.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Certainly, someone as pragmatic as you can appreciate the unproductive nature of the silent treatment. Avoiding this confrontation isn’t going to make it go away. So, why are you so insistent on pretending it will?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Don’t be fooled, Libra. You’re making a decision no matter what—even if that decision is to do nothing. Not acting when you know you should only denies yourself your needs and gaslights your reality. Why are you so afraid to try?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

You’ve been seeking out progress, but the stars have bad news for you. The only way you’re getting off this plateau is if you learn how to be vulnerable. That includes things not going your way and you not winning every argument.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

It’s not enough to be vaguely aware of the company you keep. You also should have some semblance of why. Are these connections really benefitting you? Do you think that you are benefitting them? If either answer is no, then why bother?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

The only one convinced that you can’t solve this problem is you. Others are looking to you for answers because they trust you, not because you’re the last resort. Try trusting yourself in that same way today.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Not all that glitters is gold, Aquarius. Similarly, not everything that’s fun for you is good for you. (In fact, it rarely is.) Still, you’re not doing yourself any favors by ignoring this reality. The sooner you act on it, the better.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Self-improvement doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Despite what your anxiety tells you, you don’t need to sprint toward the finish line. Small steps will get you there just the same, and besides, the only one you’re competing against is yourself.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest