Your Daily Horoscope: June 18, 2022

On Saturday, June 18th, the tense stand-off between the Sun and Moon finally softens. As the Moon swings through the 5th House of Pleasure under Aquarius, emotions are starting to feel a little lighter. But don’t rest on your haunches quite yet.

What’s in store for your sign this Saturday?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

The problem with burning bridges is that, eventually, you’ll have nowhere to go. Luckily, it’s never too late to start rebuilding. But if you continue letting your shame and guilt get in the way, then it’ll never work.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

While you might not feel inclined to at first, you’d be wise to heed the advice of others. Don’t assume that everyone knows your intentions. Indeed, all they see are your actions—are the two truly aligned?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Humans are finicky, and connections are tough. Rather than wallowing, try turning your attention elsewhere. Reconnect with your environment today. This will give your social battery time to recharge.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You have a hedonistic streak that can be hard to break at times. This is unsurprising, considering how intense your emotions can be. Still, don’t fool yourself into thinking you can run from them forever.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Even the best performers require an intermission every once in a while. So, take some time today to reassess your goals. How are you working to achieve them? How are you stifling your progress? Then, fix it.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

No part of life’s metaphorical race is unimportant. Just because the slow parts bore you doesn’t mean they aren’t critical to our personal growth. Stop trying to find fault in everything, and start learning.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

The loudest person in the room is not always the wisest. Similarly, the busiest person might not be progressing the farthest. Try to ditch the comparison game today, Libra. Worry about your own path.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

You are highly skilled at identifying other people’s problems. Your ability to empathize, analyze, and redirect is phenomenal. Yet, you can’t seem to do the same for yourself. The stars urge you to figure out why.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

The upside to being principled is being able to stand your ground during conflict. However, the downside is you don’t know when to stop digging in your heels. You need to find a middle ground between the two.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Why do you insist on doubting your problem-solving skills when they’re your problems? There’s no reason why you shouldn’t trust your instinct now. Indeed, you have the solution—all you have to do is go get it.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

While you consider yourself to be fairly open-minded, you struggle with confrontation. But isn’t that just an excuse to exercise those objective muscles? If you don’t use it, then you’ll lose it, Aquarius.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

The first taste of progress is certainly sweet. However, the flavor tends to turn bitter as you continue. That sense of satisfaction will return, but not before you first deal with a bit of strife.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign's celestial forecast.

