Your Daily Horoscope: June 14, 2022

On Tuesday, June 14, a Full Moon flies under Sagittarius. Its standoff with the Sun under Gemini is waning, and as a result, emotions are starting to level. Still, Luna is fast approaching two transformative retrogrades: Pluto and Saturn.

Don’t forget that the eye of the storm is the calmest part. So, where does your sign find itself today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You have no problem with negative confrontation. Yet, you develop a shy streak when it comes to having a vulnerable, positive connection. Figuring out why that is will be your first step toward growth.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Don’t let doubt convince you that you aren’t making progress. Slow, methodical steps forward are still moving in the right direction. Just because you’re not sprinting doesn’t mean you’re not going to finish the race.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Not everything you feel or think comes from within. Indeed, society easily molds your malleable self—and not always for the better. Returning to your roots might help you recalibrate and reacquaint yourself with who you are.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Your sensitivities might not always give you the strongest reputation. But there is great power in your ability to peer into your heart and mind. You have emotional know-how some people only dream of. Use it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Pride is a tricky beast. It can give us a satisfaction that feels incredibly real, but it’s all an illusion. The greatest irony of all is that you’re the only one who will be hurt.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

An opportunity will present itself to stretch your go-with-the-flow muscles. While you might feel rusty at first, it’s a chance worth taking. Trust your instincts and the process today, Virgo.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

There’s nothing wrong with indulging in the rare bout of whimsy. But you’re not doing anyone any favors by living in a fantasy world. You certainly can’t will reality away. Eventually, you’ll have to just face it.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

It’s not easy to admit when you’re making things hard on yourself. Don’t forget that ambitions and insecurities are in constant battle with each other. You can never underestimate the effects of that fight.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

A spark of inspiration is headed your way. Keep your eyes and mind open. The stars won’t spell it out for you with a neon sign. But when you see it, you’ll know it.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Humans (read: you) can be messy and chaotic, which goes directly against your neat, problem-solving nature. Rather than letting that irk you, try allowing it to encourage you. This is nothing you can’t fix.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

While you might feel like you became who you are by accident, you didn’t. Your eccentric personality is the direct result of analysis, comparison, and change. Don’t forget the process just because you got comfortable.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Sometimes your waters are calm; other times, you’re a stormy sea. Today, you seem to be a swirling eddy—repeating yourself ad nauseam. Luckily, identifying that the loop exists is the first step to ending it.

