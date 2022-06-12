Your Daily Horoscope: June 12, 2022

On Sunday, June 12, an almost Full Moon passes through Scorpio toward Sagittarius. Meanwhile, the Sun sits steady in Gemini, slowly creeping toward Cancer. Neither body is used to the signs they’re respectively approaching, so things are bound to feel a little…off.

What does “off” mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Sometimes, shifting your emotional or mental perspective requires a physical change. Try spending some time in nature today to recalibrate and recenter. You’ll certainly feel better after you do.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

It’s easy to manufacture happiness with new, shiny things. However, it’s often temporary. Today would be a good time to decide if your feelings of contentedness come from within or from a store.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

While it might not always feel like it, you can change your life path every moment of every day. One minor tweak could completely alter your future. Why don’t you try?

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Self-improvement is difficult for you. Your empathy lets you see what the problem is. But your self-deprecating tendencies prevent you from making meaningful progress. Stop standing in your own way.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

When things get tough, you get going. This is especially true when it comes to things that you think should be easy—love, confidence, etc. However, you might learn something by sticking around.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You help others tirelessly. Why don’t you give yourself the same courtesy? Doing so doesn’t make you selfish. In fact, it just makes you better prepared to lend a helping hand in the future.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Inaction can be just as devastating as action, Libra. Keeping the peace is a noble attempt, but not everything deserves your nobility. Sometimes, burning bridges is the only dignified thing to do.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Unpredictability is not your strong suit. And when you encounter things that frazzle you, it tends to seep into your self-worth. You’d be wise to stop conflating your ego with your environment.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Ambition is wonderful; tunnel vision, however, is not. Suffering the whole way won’t make the reward at the end any sweeter, Sag. You don’t get bonus points for unnecessarily being a martyr.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You’ve collected your fair share of emotional knots over the years. Similar to a knot in a tight back, you have to work these out slowly and deliberately. Yes, it will hurt. But it’s worth it.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

There’s nothing wrong with seeking new and exciting things, feelings, or otherwise. But don’t let that convince you you’re somehow better than those that seek tradition. Both are valid.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

You sure do question yourself for someone as wise and empathetic as you are. You’re so ready to lean on others. But what would happen if you took a leap of faith for yourself?

