Your Daily Horoscope: July 7, 2022

On Thursday, July 7th, a first-quarter Moon flies under Libra. As it passes from Makemake to Haumea retrograde, the Moon forms a tense square with the Sun in Cancer. Meanwhile, Neptune is fast approaching its annual retrograde.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Passion is not always the same as intuition. In fact, the former can often cloud the judgment of the latter. Don’t underestimate the power of your negative emotions. Indeed, they can—and often do—inform more than you realize.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

While you’re more inclined to stand your ground than acquiesce, that doesn’t make the decision any easier. You’ve only grown used to its corresponding symptoms. Still, it’s important to give yourself grace in these difficult transitional periods.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

As a naturally curious person, you tend to dive headfirst into self-reflection. You like analyzing patterns and tracing things back to the root. But the hard part is knowing what to do with all of this new information.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Taking a leap of faith only to have it end poorly is devastating. Indeed, you’re likely to carry that fear with you for years. However, the stars are urging you to try again. Yes, you could fail again. But what if you don’t?

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

You might think you’re shirking responsibility by choosing to sit this one out, but you’re only fooling yourself. Not only will people remember you for what you said and did. But more importantly, they’ll also remember you for what you didn’t say and do.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Speaking freely (read: without a filter) is normal for you. You tend not to think about it until someone gets so offended that a conflict arises. How many of these spats could you avoid if you just took a second to think first, then speak?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

No one needs to tell you what’s right and wrong. You have an incredibly strong moral compass and humanitarian outlook. The stars urge you to trust your instincts today and keep fighting the good fight. The cause needs more people like you.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Your past is not your path forward. While you can carry your experiences with you as a way to learn and grow, this doesn’t mean they are bound to repeat. Believe in yourself and your ability to navigate the road ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

New information has changed your outlook on your current situation for the worse. Recovering from foundation-rocking insight like this certainly be difficult. But whatever you do, don’t let self-doubt convince you it’s impossible—it isn’t.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You spend most of your time crossing off to-do tasks and thinking responsibly. This inevitably means suppressing your desire to create, veer off course, or get a little zany. But today, the stars suggest you give in to these urges.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Fixing a problem is only half the battle. Indeed, the true challenge is identifying it in the first place. Or, in your case, admitting that you already found it years ago—you’ve just never had the willpower to act on it.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

As your ruling planet begins its annual retrograde, the stars compel you to lean into your dreamy, creative side. Give into these compulsions for as long as they feel good. Once it starts bringing you down, it’s time to stop.

