Your Daily Horoscope: July 5, 2022

On Tuesday, July 5th, a crescent Moon stands in direct opposition to Neptune. At the same time, the Sun directly opposes Pluto retrograde. While this normally indicates strife, these stand-offs are connected by harmonious sextile and trine aspects. So, it might not be the smoothest sailing—but the rocky waters should pass soon.

Where does your sign find itself in the mix today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You’ve been searching external sources for the answers you seek for a while now. But have you considered the possibility that you need to change directions and turn inward? The answers you seek might be closer than you think.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Be careful not to equate material comfort with emotional wealth. As tempting as it might be to batten down the hatches and crawl into your hidey-hole, that’s not what this situation requires. There’s no running from this one, Taurus.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

You struggle with your fair share of insecurities, which makes it difficult for you to stand up and take leadership roles. Indeed, you would much rather be an amicable follower than a rigid leader. Still, the stars urge you to consider the latter.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You recently began a transition into a new chapter of your life. Whether platonic, professional, or romantic, these changes can be difficult for you. Try not to succumb to the urge to wallow. This discomfort will pass soon enough.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

People often mistake you for a problem-creator, not a solver—blame your dramatic reputation for that one. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Now’s the time to flex those muscles and prove the disbelievers wrong.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

In order to move into this next stage of your life, you’ll have to let some things go first. You can’t expect to carry this luggage with you forever. Sooner or later, you’ll have to unload. So, why not start now?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Stop trying to convince yourself your intuition is wrong, Libra. Why do you think everyone comes to you for advice? You have impeccable instincts. So, why don’t you try actually listening to them for once?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

The stars have been pushing you out of your comfort zone for weeks now. Rather than digging your heels in deeper, why don’t you try giving in to the process? If you keep looking for the negative, you’ll keep finding it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

At least on a surface level, you’ve always tried to keep your professional and romantic life separate. While the stars aren’t suggesting you blend the two inextricably, they do pose an important question. What could one teach you about the other?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Ignorance truly is bliss, Capricorn. But does sacrificing insight really sit well with someone as logical as you? That nagging feeling at the bottom of your gut suggests it doesn’t. You’ll have to take off those rose-colored glasses sometime.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

When you stay in one place for too long, you start to get insatiably restless. As tempting as it might be to run, the stars are calling you to stay put. Now is not the time to make rash decisions just because you’re bored.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Imagination is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can be inspiring to fantasize about what could be. On the other hand, it’s easy to mourn these possibilities out of fear they’ll never come to fruition. But what if they can?

