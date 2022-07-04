Your Daily Horoscope: July 4, 2022

On Monday, July 4, a waxing crescent Moon enters the final house of the Zodiac, the 12th House of Self Undoing. Meanwhile, the Sun flies under Cancer in the 10th House of Social Status. Be wary of your actions today; they could have long-lasting implications for your reputation and legacy.

What does that mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

As much as you’d like to deny it, you can’t do everything at once. That includes taking care of everyone’s problems and needs. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is take care of yourself and let the chips fall where they may.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Standing in between ego and insecurity can be a challenging feat. On the one hand, you’d like to think you’re capable of this challenge. On the other hand, you can’t shake the fear that you aren’t. The stars urge you to ignore that fear.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Don’t let others convince you that your social nature is a weakness. In fact, an opportunity will arise today in which you’ll need precisely that skillset. Luckily, you have decades of practice under your belt. You got this.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Endings are not your strong suit. Not only do you hate change, but you’re also extremely sentimental. Bittersweet feelings make your stomach churn. However, the longer you drag your feet, the longer this feeling will last.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

There’s nothing wrong with using your past experiences to direct your way forward. But it’s important to analyze your intent. Are you making these moves out of spite or out of genuine curiosity? Keep your mind and heart open, Leo.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You are nothing if not a planner. And sure enough, the universe is offering the perfect opportunity to do just that. Transitioning into a new chapter of life is never “easy,” per se. But if anyone can face this hurdle, it’s you, Virgo.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Unfortunately, the world at large is rarely going to live up to your high expectations. The sooner you come to terms with that reality, the less disappointed you will be. Instead of thinking globally, try to enact change in your immediate environment.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Purposefully avoiding speaking your needs within your close relationships is a recipe for disaster. You might think you’re keeping the peace, but really, all you’re doing is engaging in self-sabotage. This, in turn, will only disaffect those around you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Be wary of your aspirational attitude leaking into your interpersonal relationships. Other humans aren’t trophies to pick up as you go. Moreover, healthy relationships have no “winners” or “losers.” So, what are you competing against, exactly?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Although you have a lot on your plate, you normally have a good sense of when to move something to the back burner. Of course, the only problem is that you are what typically gets put there. Try shifting the order around today.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

As a creative problem-solver, you struggle to know when to admit defeat. Indeed, you can convince yourself that just one more try will get you where you want to go. But you’d be wise to quit while you’re ahead.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Despite how much you hate endings of any kind, the stars are aligned to help you through this transition. Don’t view your emotions as quicksand. Instead, imagine them as a flowing current, pushing you forward and onto better things.

