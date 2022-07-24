Your Daily Horoscope: July 24, 2022

On Sunday, July 24th, a waning crescent Moon passes under Gemini as the only celestial body in the 9th House of Philosophy. This hyper-focused lunar energy will not only challenge deep emotional values. But as the Sun sits under Leo in the 11th House of Friendships, these revelations will also inevitably affect our inner circles.

What will that look like for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Your closest confidants understand and give grace to the more unsavory parts of your personality. But for those on the outskirts of your inner circle, that kind of perpetual forgiveness is harder to come by.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

When you dedicate yourself to work, it can quickly become an all-consuming part of your life. Be careful not to ignore those around you while you’re busy hustling. Otherwise, your rise to the top will be an extremely lonely one.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Sometimes, we can be our own worst enemies. While it might be hard to believe, the anxiety you feel around this social situation is largely self-made. You aren’t on the chopping block you think you are.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Every now and then, it’s important to assess your moral compass in relation to your life path. Don’t underestimate the power of cognitive dissonance to drag you into a slump. If something doesn’t feel right, then change it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

The power of manifestation is great, but it can’t do all the heavy lifting for you. Figuring out what you want is only the first small step. Next, you have to decide which tangible actions you’re going to take to get there.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Despite how judgemental it might appear at times, your opinionated nature can be an invaluable strength. You know what’s right and what’s wrong. Don’t be afraid to stand up for the former in defiance of the latter.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You love love. So, why are you suddenly so picky about its origin? Not everything has to be a cheesy rom-com. Look for flickers of love in unsuspecting places: a comfortable acquaintance, a rare moment of zen, a cool breeze in a heatwave.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

How long are you going to let this mental turmoil last, Scorpio? You know the way forward. Yet, you hesitate to move even an inch in the right direction. It’s time to face your fears and get to walking.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Sometimes, the only true way to progress is to take a few steps back. The longer you avoid this, the more off-track you’ll become. Moving upward with the wrong people, values, or both won’t be worth it in the end, Sag.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You can be both no-nonsense and a little whimsical, Cap. It’s all about balance. Make sure you’re stretching all the parts of your brain and imagination—not just the ones that society tells you are the most important.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

It’s not easy being a trailblazer. Indeed, the frontlines can get lonely. But what if it didn’t have to be so? What if you let someone else lead for a change? If you think your ego can handle it, it’s worth a shot.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Determining how we lie to ourselves is exceptionally challenging. It’s never easy to admit when you’ve let yourself down. The progress lost, the bridges burned—it can all get to be too much. Still, you can’t hide from it any longer.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

