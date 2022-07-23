Your Daily Horoscope: July 23, 2022

On Saturday, July 23rd, Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune continue their consecutive retrogrades in the 4th, 5th, and 6th Houses. At the same time, a waxing crescent Moon passes from Taurus to Gemini while the Sun sits under Leo.

Where does your sign fit into the celestial chart today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You’ve always taken pride in your ability to stand up for yourself. While this ability is certainly commendable, it isn’t always correct. Sometimes, life requires us to humbly accept a dose of accountability for the sake of personal growth.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Juggling work and home life is challenging for everyone. So, give yourself some grace while you find your way toward equilibrium. Moreover, keep a close eye on your priorities. Be careful not to confuse material comfort with emotional wellbeing.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

When the opportunity arises to get outside of your comfort zone, you would be wise to take it. There are always a million reasons not to do something. The stars are encouraging you to take the adventurous route today.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

As a sentimental soul, you love getting to nurture others. In a way, the sheer act of caring for someone else helps you feel important, loved, and safe. Enjoy this feeling while it lasts, but make sure you’re maintaining your independence.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Letting go is hard. Whether a friend, habit, career or otherwise, these life shifts can rock our foundation and make us feel unsteady. Rest assured, this is only paving the way for a firmer, more reliable road ahead.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Advocating for others is a good, roundabout way to advocate for yourself. It bypasses your tendency to brush off your own needs while satisfying your urge to be helpful. And in the end, everyone benefits. It’s a win-win.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

In a perfect world, the most financially and emotionally beneficial paths would be the same. But unfortunately, this is rarely the case. So, it’s time to make a choice. Would you rather be materially or sentimentally rich? No one can decide for you.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

We tend to hold onto our vices like life jackets carrying us to safer waters. While you might think it’s the only way you can keep moving forward, it’s actually the very thing holding you back. It’s time to let go.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Personal expansion doesn’t always have to be physical—a new diet, a trip overseas, etc. Sometimes, it’s entirely mental. Just because you can’t see the results in the same way doesn’t mean that they’re not there—or less important.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You’re always so busy helping people with their problems that you forget to look into yours. However, there’s a way to multitask if you’re willing to look for it. How could the advice you’re dishing out pertain to your own situation?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You’re used to getting things right on the first try. So, when the universe presents a repeating obstacle, it can seem like cruel and unusual punishment. But in reality, your first attempt just wasn’t as successful as you thought.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Despite their imperceptibility, emotional and mental changes are often the most important kind we can make. Indeed, it takes quite a bit of courage and dedication. Luckily, the stars are aligned in your favor. Trust your gut (and the process).

