Your Daily Horoscope: July 22, 2022

On Friday, July 22nd, a waning crescent Moon squeezes between Mars and Uranus under Taurus. This celestial mash-up takes place in the 8th House of Reincarnation, which governs death, mental health, and joint finances. Meanwhile, the Sun takes its spot under Leo as Cancer season officially ends.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Endings can be scary because of the seemingly empty void that waits on the other side. But just because one chapter closes doesn’t mean there isn’t another one waiting around the corner. You’re not looking at a void—it’s an open door.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Because you’re a loyal homebody, people tend to underestimate your ability to switch courses midstream. If something isn’t working out for you, then you’re going to change. Don’t let someone else convince you that’s a bad thing.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

One of the most notable upsides of being a social butterfly is getting to learn from a wide range of personalities. Your interactions with others can offer invaluable insight into the nuances of human behavior. Make sure you’re paying attention.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You’re a big fan of tradition and routine. Thus, you prioritize familiarity over safety. The stars are urging you to consider shifting these values a bit. Just because you’re used to something doesn’t mean you have to tolerate it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Be wary of assuming others can read your good intentions. While you might have a warm interior, your exterior can read much colder to those unfamiliar with your quips and quirks. Speak intently, and consider the feelings of others today.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Sometimes, the best way to shake feelings of emotional stagnancy is to physically move. The stars encourage you to change things up today. Go someplace new or try a new activity or daily habit. Anything outside of your routine will do.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

When your day-to-day starts to lose its connection to your moral compass, the results can be devastating. Indeed, you put tremendous stock in your ability to stand up for what’s right. So, what’s holding you back right now?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Your “tough guy” reputation precedes you so much that you almost feel obliged to keep it on. But if you have the desire to soften things up, then do it. You aren’t beholden to a stereotype that’s not even entirely true.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

You’ve been struggling to maintain a close relationship for a while now. Despite how it might feel, strengthening this bond is not impossible. A change of scenery or a new conversation topic could be all it takes. But you’ll never know unless you try.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Your work ethic is a blessing and a curse. You struggle to know when to call it quits for the day, choosing to burn the midnight oil instead. However, this isn’t a sustainable way of life, Cap. Something’s got to give.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Problems have a funny way of staring us right in the face before we acknowledge them. If your solutions haven’t been working, then maybe it’s time to start thinking outside of the box. What have you yet to consider?

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

We spend a significant portion of our lives at work. So, be careful not to underestimate your career’s effect on your overall wellbeing. Reassess if where you are is where you want to be, and start acting accordingly.

