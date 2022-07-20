Your Daily Horoscope: July 20, 2022

On Wednesday, July 20th, the Mercury-Ceres conjunction joins the Sun under Leo. Meanwhile, the Moon reaches its last quarter phase between Eris and Chiron. All of these celestial bodies are inextricably tied to our ability to navigate relationships and the world in a safe, happy, and healthy way.

So, what does that mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Emotional wounds can manifest in one of two ways. They can either propel you forward or act as anchors, weighing you down. Neither feels great, but the former is decidedly more productive. Ultimately, the choice is yours.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

To some degree, everyone is faking it until they make it. And while you might have a keen sense of what makes you feel happy and safe, you struggle to admit where you have room to grow. We can all improve—even you, Taurus.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

By meeting the needs and expectations of others, you maintain social harmony. But what about your inner harmony? The stars urge you to lean on your friends and clearly express your wishes. In fact, they’ll be happy to listen.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Don’t let the temporary pleasure of spite lure you away from making the right choice. Spite is just a signal for an emotional wound left unhealed. Putting more damage out into the universe certainly isn’t going to fix yours.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Your grandiose persona and highly sensitive heart often end up at odds with each other. Indeed, the line between the two is so fine that navigating it is like crossing a tightrope. Take all the time you need to find your center of gravity.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Are you turning down this opportunity because you don’t want it? Or are you trying to convince yourself you don’t deserve it? Self-care doesn’t come with prerequisites. Take it where you can get it, Virgo.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

It’s time to start considering your public persona and legacy. Unfortunately, people around you can’t read your mind. So, no matter how good your intentions might be, the only things they’ll keep with them are your actions.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way, Scorpio. While it might seem like something you could readily identify and fix, your brand of self-destruction is more subtle than you realize. Look inward for more insight.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

As a chronic over-achiever, you struggle to stand to the side when you see loved ones failing to reach their full potential. However, it isn’t your job to kickstart their progress. And frankly, they probably don’t want you to, either.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Your independence is inextricably tied to your ego, for better or worse. On the one hand, you pride yourself on self-sufficiency. On the other hand, your inability to ask for help inevitably disaffects your self-image. It’s time to start leaning on others, Cap.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

As a child, you were always daydreaming out the windows in class. You still do the same as an adult—the only difference is the backdrop. But be wary of pining over someone else’s green grass before tending to your own.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Don’t let the stagnancy of the research process get you down, Pisces. Figuring out what doesn’t work is just as crucial as figuring out what does. It might not look like you’re making a lot of progress, but you are.

