Your Daily Horoscope: July 19, 2022

On Tuesday, July 19th, the Sun continues to creep closer toward the 11th House of Friendships, where Leo currently resides. Meanwhile, Ceres and Mercury’s conjunction strengthens behind, and Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune continue their retrograde motions. Finally, the Waning Gibbous Moon flies past optimistic Jupiter.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

While you might not have control over others’ actions, you do have control over yours. Only you set the standard for what you tolerate in relationships. People will take as much as you give them; remember that, Aries.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Thinking of the bigger picture is important but exhausting. Constantly having to shift your focus to “ifs” and “maybes” can be disheartening. But don’t let it stop you from trying. Your future self will be glad you did all this planning.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

It’s not always easy to clearly identify what you need. However, when that clarity does come to you, it’s critical that you act on it. Don’t wait until it feels comfortable, Gemini. Newsflash: it never will.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Don’t be so quick to assume you have reached peak emotional maturity, Cancer. The mere thought that you might have is a large indicator that you really haven’t. Indeed, there is always something new to learn—always.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Expressing your thoughts and wishes doesn’t always get you the result you want. But it definitely gets you the one you need. Finding out who isn’t up to snuff is just as important as finding out who is. Go ahead and speak your truth.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

The stars offer a path forward. Will you take it? It might require you to step out of your comfort zone. In fact, you might even have to stay out of it. Still, wouldn’t this progress be worth it in the end?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

The universe has been testing you as of late—namely, your ability to advocate for yourself. Regardless of whether you’ve been consciously aware of it, these trials have been successfully fortifying your psyche for the challenges ahead.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Asking for help is not the sign of weakness that you think it is. On the contrary, it signals a humble self-awareness that can accept the fact that we all need the support of others. This indignance is hurting only you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Achievement isn’t just a perk for you; it’s a necessity. From the outside, this appears ambitious. But your inner self paints a different picture. What, exactly, are you trying to prove to yourself with all of this hyper-productivity and burnout?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

There’s a reason everyone’s advice isn’t satisfying your queries, and it isn’t because of their inability to solve the problem. Rather, it’s because you know what the solution is. You just don’t want to say it out loud.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

These feelings of stagnancy are largely self-produced, despite how much you’d like to deny it. Indeed, you know the way forward. You’re only dragging your feet because you don’t like where it goes. Unfortunately, there’s only one way through, Aquarius.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

As a chronic people-pleaser, you tend to assume that you need to bend to others’ wills—not the other way around. But you aren’t beholden to everyone else’s wishes. You’re allowed to call the shots every once in a while.

