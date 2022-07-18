Your Daily Horoscope: July 18, 2022

On Monday, July 18th, the Waning Gibbous Moon reaches conjunction with Neptune retrograde. This celestial mash-up occurs under Pisces in the 6th House of Work and Health. Additionally, the Sun continues its trek toward Leo with a Mercury-Ceres conjunction close behind.

Where does your sign fit into the cosmic happenings today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Asserting yourself doesn’t have to look the same, no matter how many times you’ve done it before. You’re not beholden to any one way of problem-solving. In fact, you’ll likely solve more if you switch things up a bit.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

We’re not always remembered for our singular actions or words. Often, our legacies are more about the company we kept or the ideologies we decided to support. Be mindful of this when subscribing to new mindsets.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

The stars are lighting a path for you today, Gemini. Indeed, a solution has wiggled its way out of the woodwork. Moreover, you’re feeling motivated enough to act on it. Whatever you do, don’t procrastinate for another day.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Self-care doesn’t just involve doing what makes you happy. It also requires you to actively not do that which doesn’t. Whether it’s from an external source or your own psyche, it’s important to identify and, in turn, avoid it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Everyone has room to improve. But it’s not enough to do the easy, confidence-boosting stuff. To really see change, you’ll have to confront the ugliest parts of yourself with love, compassion, and a true willingness to do better.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Burnout is not a sustainable state of being. Eventually, something will break—either you or your routine. Wouldn’t you rather go ahead and fix it to ensure that it’s the latter, not the former? Take some time to reassess and reprioritize today.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You’re on the right path, Libra. Don’t let the distance between where you are and your next goal discourage you. All that matters is you’re headed in the right direction. It might be boring, but try your best to trust the process anyway.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Fate is a pretty incredible force, but it can only do so much. At some point, you’ll have to start taking accountability for what happens in your life. Namely, it’s time to acknowledge the effect of your actions (and inactions).

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Society doesn’t always promote curiosity, which can leave you feeling alienated and confused. But committing to one mindset has never been your style, so why start now? There’s nothing wrong with keeping an open mind, regardless of what others say.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

As much as you might like to jump ship right now, the stars encourage you to wait. Just because you can’t tell anything is happening doesn’t mean there isn’t. Sometimes life’s most valuable lessons lie in the in-between moments.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

What’s necessary doesn’t always appear to be so in the moment. It can be tempting to brush off unsavory tasks as not worthy of our time. But be wary of assuming you’re too good to heed the universe’s guidance, Aquarius.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Your subconscious picks up on a lot more than your conscious mind chooses to comprehend. Pay close attention to how the people around you and your routine make you feel. If something feels off, then it likely is.

