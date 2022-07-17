Your Weekly Horoscope: July 17, 2022

On Sunday, July 17th, the Sun begins its transition from Cancer to Leo. It will move from the 10th House of Social Status to the 11th House of Friendships. Meanwhile, a large waning Gibbous Moon flies under Pisces toward Neptune retrograde.



The end of Cancer season is upon us. What does that mean for your sign?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

The stars suggest conflict ahead, but luckily, it’s nothing you can’t handle. In this case, the confrontation is between your work life and mental wellness. When these clashes occur, it’s important to always prioritize the latter.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

As a natural homebody, you tend to underestimate the power of your silence. Stop expecting those around you to read your mind. While that might work in your dojo, it doesn’t translate the same in the real world.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Our family, whether biological or not, is inextricably tied to our wellbeing. When we struggle with our loved ones, our whole lives can feel like a struggle. Start with one thing at a time—namely, that thing that’s been sitting on your chest.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Routines allow for autopilot cruising. So, having to change that schedule can seem more unappealing than suffering through what’s not working. But the stars urge you to reconsider. This won’t get better if you never act on it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

You have a hefty challenge ahead of you, Leo. Still, it’s nothing you can’t handle. Don’t let your insecurities convince you otherwise. Even if you were to fall, you know you’ll be able to bounce back quickly. So, what are you waiting for?

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Spite is bad, but passive-aggressive spite is even worse. Not only does it benefit no one (including you, Virgo). But half the time, the other party doesn’t even realize what’s going on. This is a no-winners game, and it’s time to call it.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You might not always advocate for yourself, but your moral compass is certainly in working order. Indeed, you have the foresight to see what isn’t working. But no one else will act on it—that responsibility is yours.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

It’s important to figure out where in life you might be being deceived, and that includes being duped by yourself. You can subconsciously lie to yourself all you want. But deep down, you know the truth. Isn’t it time to stop avoiding it?

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Ego is an anchor that will inevitably drag you down into the muck. Your desire for success is admirable, but make sure your method of obtaining it is the same. A sore loser is lousy, but a sore winner is even worse.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

It’s hard to see progress when you’re in the middle of making it. But rest assured, Cap: incremental improvement is still an improvement. Trust the process and, most importantly, yourself this week. You’re not as far behind as you think.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

When your need to be right supersedes your need to be kind, it’s time to start reassessing your life path. What’s the point of being the most unique person in the room if no one wants to talk to you while you’re there?

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

The stars are offering some major creative inspiration, and it’s crucial that you take it. Skip the excuses and rainchecks, and start utilizing this energy that’s been bubbling within you for weeks now. Don’t assume it will stick around forever.

