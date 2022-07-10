Your Daily Horoscope: July 10, 2022

On Sunday, July 10, the waxing gibbous Moon inches closer to Sagittarius from Scorpio. The Sun holds its position in Cancer, where it will stay for the next week and a half. Meanwhile, Haumea, Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune’s retrogrades continue.

Where does your sign fit into this celestial dance?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

No one has a better grasp on your mental health than you do. So, you’ll have to stop waiting for people to read your mind and know when you’re in crisis. You’re either going to have to tell them or deal with it alone.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You can cross your arms and refuse to budge all you want. But eventually, life is going to find a way to move you. Wouldn’t you rather go willingly than kicking and screaming? What are you so afraid of, anyway?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Making the right choice is rarely easy. Indeed, kindness, by definition, requires some degree of self-sacrifice. Doing the right thing when no one’s looking? Well, that’s even harder. Still, it’s worth it in the end.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Putting off your responsibilities might feel like you’re cutting yourself some slack. But what happens when you fall behind? You end up more stressed than you would’ve been had you just kept the original course.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Trend setting inherently includes some risk. You get on the bandwagon before everyone else shows up. After a while, that can get a little lonely (and, in a way, a bit embarrassing). Hold fast to your instinct—others will join in soon enough.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You recently struck a positive balance with your work and home routine. But unfortunately, that moment is already starting to pass. Having to make adjustments isn’t a sign of weakness, Virgo. In fact, it’s incredibly strategic.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

When things are easy, it can be tempting to shift into autopilot. However, the stars urge you to keep your eyes open while you walk the path in front of you. An obstacle is approaching fast, but it’s nothing you can’t handle.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

When something in your past damages your foundation, it can be difficult to move on. But you aren’t doomed to stand on the rocky ground forever. You can go back and fix these issues from the solid ground you’re on right now.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Don’t assume that others understand your intentions. How we act and how others perceive those actions are rarely the exact same. To avoid miscommunication, you’re going to have to speak and act clearly and directly.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Nothing makes giving up as easy as weeks, months, and years of burnout. While it’s important to reprioritize and shift your attention when necessary, resist the urge to throw in the towel altogether. You’re stronger than that.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You’re brave and bold—to an extent. Indeed, your vim and vigor tend to deplete when the obstacle ahead is particularly unsavory. But isn’t that when you should hold more courage, not less? You’re too far along to turn back now.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Because you look for the good in others, you struggle to notice when they’re deceiving you. The stars are urging you to assess the company you keep. If you get a bad feeling about someone, you should probably listen.

