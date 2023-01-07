Your Daily Horoscope: January 7, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, January 7th, the Sun and full Moon continue their stand-off in the 4th House of Home & Family and the 10th House of Social Status. Mercury retrograde flies in the line of fire as well, suggesting an increased risk for tech mishaps or social flubs to disaffect our plans.

How will this cosmic alignment affect your sign today?

Maybe the reason you haven’t been able to let go of this old hurt is that you haven’t found a way to use it positively. Try not to let this dishearten you too much, Aries. Indeed, this problem is fixable.

While you certainly have the ability to power through hardships, that shouldn’t have to be your default. If the things that are supposed to be enjoyable in your life no longer are, then you’re within your rights to seek a change.

In a perfect world, everyone would understand your intentions and find their way to forgiving you without you lifting a finger. But a perfect world this is not, Gemini. Don’t forget your responsibility to those around you.

When you spend so much time focusing on what others think of you, it becomes easier and easier to lose sight of what you think of yourself. At the end of the day, your values and beliefs reign supreme over any public persona.

Admitting a mistake is difficult for someone as proud as you. However, this immense pride is the precise reason why you should continue to try. A bit of humility and accountability goes a long way, Leo. Try it on for size.

You constantly want others to view you as a fixer. So, when you encounter public problems of your own, it can be particularly disheartening. The cosmos urge you to stop holding yourself to unreachable standards.

Self-care can feel strange when your default is to avoid it, but that doesn’t make it any less beneficial. Give yourself time to ease into these new feelings, and avoid the temptation to jump ship too early.

If you had to physically write down your parameters for success, what would they be? What does tangible accomplishment look like to you? This exercise might help recalibrate your position on your life path, Scorpio.

Be wary of focusing too strongly on the notion of a relationship as opposed to the connection itself. Are you operating within the confines of reality or your imagination? It’s critical that you find out, Sag.

Maybe things are going a bit haywire so you’re forced to shift your perspective. Let’s be honest, Cap. Would you have otherwise? Don’t be so quick to brush this off as a punishment. It could be a blessing.

In the past, you might’ve checked out mentally once your interest waned. But the stars urge you to practice a bit more patience. You might be surprised what happens if you learn to stick around longer.

Lying to oneself is a whole new form of deception that’s even less productive than deceiving those around you. It might be time to check whether you’ve had rose-colored glasses on this whole time, Pisces.

