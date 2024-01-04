Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: January 4, 2024

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
January 4, 2024 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Don’t underestimate the ability of your relationships to spill over into other areas of your life and vice versa, Aries. Life is hardly as delineated as it seems. While it might seem superfluous to focus on one problem when another is at hand, you could potentially solve both simultaneously.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Paying your way out of this problem might be a tempting solution, but it’s not a long-lasting one. If you don’t deal with the root cause of this issue, then it will find ways to rear its head again. You’d be better off saving your money long-term and coming up with a more permanent fix.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

No one is asking you to make a martyr of yourself, so why do you insist on doing so? Acting against your own best interest isn’t the productive sacrifice you think it is, Gemini. It’s a breeding ground for resentment. Self-compassion and kindness to others aren’t mutually exclusive.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Keeping past hurts close can seem like we’re learning from our mistakes. But if left unchecked, this can quickly spiral into toxic rumination. Remember what led you to those moments, sure, but don’t forget to let that pain go once you’ve processed it. Otherwise, it becomes an anchor.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The stars are lining in your favor, Leo. But you have to keep things moving in order to find the success they’ve set up for you. As tempting as it might be to fall back and lick your wounds for a bit, now is not the time for coddling bruised egos. You’re bigger than this setback.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Communication is always a two-way street, Virgo. As much as you might like to control every aspect of this interaction, that’s just not possible. The universe has a funny way of messing up even the best laid plans. All you can do now is try to go with the flow as best you can.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You can’t continue building your relationships by reflecting other people’s personalities back at them, Libra. They aren’t forging a connection with you; they’re forging one with themselves. Where does that leave you in the mix? Don’t be afraid to put the real you out there.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

It’s normal to feel somewhat apprehensive as you enter this uncharted territory. Don’t let that mislead you into thinking you’ve made the wrong choice. Before you know it, this apprehension will be gone, and a once-new situation will feel like old business. You’ve got this, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

A paternal influence in your life is leading you to great prosperity, but it won’t happen overnight. Nor will it always feel positive. In this case, it’s imperative that you keep your eyes locked on the bigger picture. These transformations feel much different when you’re in the midst of them.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

As complicated as matters of the heart might feel, things really aren’t as complex as they seem. Pay attention to how those around you make you feel. If something seems off, then it’s likely worth a second look. Just because it’s difficult doesn’t mean it’s impossible, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be careful not to get so caught up in transforming yourself that you forget why you’re changing in the first place. Personal growth is one thing. Escapism disguised as evolution is another entirely. Consider why — and if — you need to change in the first place.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Stop expecting people to read your mind, Pisces. It’s only going to lead to more disappointment and heartache. If you have something to say, then say it. Don’t apologize for being human. Indeed, you have the right to advocate for and defend yourself as much as the next person.