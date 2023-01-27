Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: January 27, 2023

Here’s how the stars align on Friday, January 27th.

By Madame Miranda
January 27, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Friday, a waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Chiron, a dwarf planet governing our vulnerable side, under Aries in the 7th House of Relationships. This conjunction directly opposes Makemake retrograde, which is signaling us to turn our activism inward for self-advocacy and -respect. As Venus and Saturn’s conjunction gets less and less powerful, this task should become easier and easier. 

What might this look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

The most rewarding endeavors often require a strong community of support. So, where is yours? Rather than racing forward by yourself, the stars urge you to start rallying the troops around you. You’ll need their energy and guidance.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

For someone as grounded as you are, stability is a form of self-care. Try not to get bogged down with societal expectations of what your pampering should look like, and listen to your body instead. You know your needs better than anyone, Taurus. 

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Digging deeper into one’s family tree and psyche is rarely an easy process, Gemini. Don’t get discouraged by this initial discomfort. Keep pushing forward, and you’ll likely find things getting easier before you even realize it’s happening.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

You can’t turn back time and change the past. However, you can become an advocate for others so that they don’t experience the same hurt you did. If you’re unsure of where to start, consider a time when you wished you had better support.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Be careful not to equate aggression with progress, Leo. Intimidation is not quite the same as friendship. While it’s certainly important to stand up for yourself, a gentler approach might prove more beneficial in this particular situation. Why not try it out?

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Vulnerability is not always pretty, and sometimes, it can be disarming to see deeper layers of the people around us. However, it’s important to remember that we are all complex, messy creatures. It’s up to you to decide whether they’re worth sticking with.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Speaking your piece will strengthen positive relationships and diminish weak ones. So, what are you waiting for? The people who deserve to be in your life want to see your needs and wants met, Libra. Try trusting them.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Rather than focusing so much on improving how others perceive you, start reflecting on how you can better your relationship with yourself. Indeed, this connection is far more important than any external ones you’ll encounter in your lifetime, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

The stars encourage you to reconnect with old friends today. Despite what your insecurities might be telling you, these people likely want you to reach out more than you think. But you’ll never know if you never take the chance and try, Sag.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

It’s time to use your logistical skills in this emotional dilemma, Cap. Stop trying to mentally juggle everything at once and find a way to look at this problem objectively. Write it down, talk it out—whatever it takes.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

As fantastic as it would be to be the first person to get everything right on the first try, this standard is unrealistic at best. At worst, it’s legitimately detrimental to your progress. Stop being so hard on yourself, and trust the process.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

The waters you’re navigating aren’t as uncontrollable as you might imagine, Pisces. Indeed, you have a stronger handle on this situation than you’re giving yourself credit for. Have faith in your abilities to adapt, and the mental and physical muscle memory will come naturally. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.

