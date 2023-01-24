Your Daily Horoscope: January 24, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Tuesday, Uranus ends its retrograde motion under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. When Uranus returns direct, our urges to push against familiarity and the status quo swing back toward the outside world. The Sun, which controls ego, flying under Aquarius helps to exacerbate this rebellious spirit.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

It’s important that you come to terms with reality before you take your first step down this path, Aries. Your ability to take a blind leap of faith is admirable. But you have time to think this over. So, you might as well use it.

Relationships require compromise—no ifs, ands, or buts. Rather than setting yourself up as a bastion against new ideas, the stars urge you to consider the opinions of others a little more deeply today. You might be surprised by what you find.

Are you looking to repair this broken connection or simply maintain its reputation to the outside world? The former is certainly a noble endeavor. And while the latter might try to convince you it is, too, it’s all a cover for egoism.

Your purpose is not as far out of reach as you think it is, Cancer. If you were to take a step back and consider the bigger picture, you’d likely be surprised by how much progress you’ve actually made. Have faith in yourself.

Lean into the romance today, Leo. There’s a reason so many people flock to you. Your warmth and charisma are unmistakable. And now, the stars are offering another opportunity to show off these attributes to your loved ones.

If the logistics of everyday life weren’t something to consider in your future plans, what would your goals look like? You can always prune things back to a reasonable idea. But why not shoot for the stars in the meantime?

The arts are particularly alluring to someone as dreamy as you. As for the work that the art requires? This is more of a dreaded obligation than an interest. However, the stars implore you to practice your patience. This takes time.

Signs from the universe are rarely flashy and ostentatious. On the contrary, the cosmos deliver messages in silent, subtle ways. It’s imperative that you keep your eyes, mind, and heart open to what those might be.

You have the vigor and drive needed for this endeavor. Now, it’s time to round up the logistics. What are your tangible needs? The intangible? You’ll need to find out before you can take the correct next steps.

If anyone can work through this dilemma, it’s you, Cap. Try not to get too bogged down by the minor details and focus on the end goal. You’re closer to the finish line than you realize. Don’t give up yet.

You’re used to being naturally good at things, which means that if you don’t get the hang of something right away, you’re liable to give up. But why not try seeing what would happen if you held out for a little while longer?

No one is going to pluck you from the waves of your psyche, Pisces. It’s up to you to find shore yourself. Find ways to organize your thoughts outside of your head. A shift in perspective could shake these mental knots loose.

