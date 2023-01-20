Your Daily Horoscope: January 20, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Friday, a tiny sliver of a waning crescent Moon reaches conjunction with Mercury on its last full day in retrograde. Avoid making significant decisions during this time—give these endeavors a little while longer to marinate. One House over, Saturn and Venus near conjunction. The Sun sits between both cosmic alignments.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

Past conflicts have revealed key pain points in your emotional and mental well-being. Now, the stars encourage you to take time to address them. These problems aren’t as difficult as you think, but they require some effort.

No one is asking you to become a martyr, Taurus. So, why do you insist on going against your best interests? Don’t let your stubborn streak convince you to hold onto things you’d be wiser to release. You can always change.

As crystal clear as this pursuit might appear, this isn’t the last one you’ll encounter on your horizon. Consider whether your energy would be better saved for an opportunity further down the road. It’s okay to pass this one up.

The conflict you’re currently experiencing is coming from within your immediate environment. Consequently, it’s more difficult to see the forest through the trees. Now would be a good time to rely on your circle of trusted loved ones, Cancer.

Don’t underestimate the power of a simple miscommunication to deliver a deafening blow to your ego, Leo. It’s critical that you both work to uncross these wires so that they don’t cause any more significant damage.

Learning how not to solve a problem is just as valuable of a lesson as learning to fix one. You must give others the opportunity to learn and grow from their actions—even if they turn out to be mistakes.

Platonic relationships require just as much maintenance as romantic ones, Libra. As tempting as it might be to shove these bonds to the wayside, you must not be so naive as to assume they’ll be there when you return.

In order to feel like you’re on solid ground, you’ll have to learn to trust yourself more than you are right now. Even if you can’t say with certainty you’re making the right choice, at least have faith that you’ll get through it.

When our needs remain unmet for long periods of time, we are liable to act in ways we normally wouldn’t. Before you start self-flagellating, consider whether there are unseen emotional needs you need to address.

The stars urge you to remove your ego from this situation before things get sloppy. If you can approach this obstacle without tying up your own self-worth into it, then you’re more likely to make the right decision.

Despite what your insecurities are telling you, you aren’t that much different than the people around you. Maybe the reason this alienation feels so close to home is because you are the one creating it, Aquarius.

If the confines of your daily life weren’t in place, what would your primary goals be? You can always prune your ideas to fit within your current reality. But you might as well shoot for the stars before that happens.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.