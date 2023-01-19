Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: January 19, 2023

Here’s how the stars align on Thursday, January 19th.

By Madame Miranda
January 19, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Thursday, a waning crescent Moon inches closer toward a conjunction with the last remnants of Mercury’s retrograde motion. Meanwhile, Venus and Saturn begin their powerful conjunction one House over in the 5th House of Pleasure. The cosmos suggest that now is a time for rest—the time for action will come later.

What might this mean for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

The universe rarely aligns perfectly with our plans, Aries. The sooner you come to terms with this reality, the less disappointed you’ll be. Use this extra downtime to your advantage by reanalyzing and strengthening your future plans.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

While self-care is a necessary element of our daily lives, the stars warn against growing too indulgent with your practice of letting things go. You won’t achieve perfect rest and relaxation, Taurus. The goal is to get close.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

This is a significant adjustment for you, Gemini. Give yourself time to get used to your new surroundings—both physical and metaphysical. It might help to revisit this information often until it no longer emotionally disaffects you.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

 You’re far more likely to make mistakes when you act before you’re genuinely ready. If this endeavor is meant to be, then a little extra time won’t hurt your chances. And if it does, then perhaps this was never in the cards.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Be wary of letting your success blind you to reality, Leo. As deserving as you might be of these accolades, no one is immune to a swift changing of the tide—not even you. Stay humble no matter how lofty your achievements become.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

As admirable as your desire to help can be, the stars urge you to consider whether you’re using this as a reason to escape something within your own backyard. You can’t solve your problems by meddling in others’.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Our inactions can say more about our intentions than our actions do, Libra. Thus, trying to avoid any decision-making is a futile effort. Either way, you’re taking a stance. So, you might as well speak your piece freely.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You’ve tried avoiding these internal conflicts for a while, and it clearly isn’t working. What’s the harm in trying something else? An instinctual gut reaction isn’t necessarily more accurate than a second, more thought-out opinion.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

You can’t out-stubborn the will of the universe, Sag. If you continue trying to go down this path that clearly wasn’t meant for you, then you’ll continue to run into conflict and strife. Try swimming with the tide.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Thanks to your reputation as a self-sufficient hard worker, no one will step up to advocate for you. Everyone thinks that you have the capacity to do so on your own. Go ahead and prove them right, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Personal growth can be and often is uncomfortable, Aquarius. The tension you feel isn’t necessarily a sign that something is awry. Try to stick this out for a little while longer—indeed, the storm is about to pass.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Once you identify the pain points in your life, it isn’t enough to sit there and observe them. On the contrary, you must take actionable steps to remove them from your life. They certainly won’t do it for you. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.

