Your Daily Horoscope: January 19, 2023

This Thursday, a waning crescent Moon inches closer toward a conjunction with the last remnants of Mercury’s retrograde motion. Meanwhile, Venus and Saturn begin their powerful conjunction one House over in the 5th House of Pleasure. The cosmos suggest that now is a time for rest—the time for action will come later.

What might this mean for your sign today?

The universe rarely aligns perfectly with our plans, Aries. The sooner you come to terms with this reality, the less disappointed you’ll be. Use this extra downtime to your advantage by reanalyzing and strengthening your future plans.

While self-care is a necessary element of our daily lives, the stars warn against growing too indulgent with your practice of letting things go. You won’t achieve perfect rest and relaxation, Taurus. The goal is to get close.

This is a significant adjustment for you, Gemini. Give yourself time to get used to your new surroundings—both physical and metaphysical. It might help to revisit this information often until it no longer emotionally disaffects you.

You’re far more likely to make mistakes when you act before you’re genuinely ready. If this endeavor is meant to be, then a little extra time won’t hurt your chances. And if it does, then perhaps this was never in the cards.

Be wary of letting your success blind you to reality, Leo. As deserving as you might be of these accolades, no one is immune to a swift changing of the tide—not even you. Stay humble no matter how lofty your achievements become.

As admirable as your desire to help can be, the stars urge you to consider whether you’re using this as a reason to escape something within your own backyard. You can’t solve your problems by meddling in others’.

Our inactions can say more about our intentions than our actions do, Libra. Thus, trying to avoid any decision-making is a futile effort. Either way, you’re taking a stance. So, you might as well speak your piece freely.

You’ve tried avoiding these internal conflicts for a while, and it clearly isn’t working. What’s the harm in trying something else? An instinctual gut reaction isn’t necessarily more accurate than a second, more thought-out opinion.

You can’t out-stubborn the will of the universe, Sag. If you continue trying to go down this path that clearly wasn’t meant for you, then you’ll continue to run into conflict and strife. Try swimming with the tide.

Thanks to your reputation as a self-sufficient hard worker, no one will step up to advocate for you. Everyone thinks that you have the capacity to do so on your own. Go ahead and prove them right, Cap.

Personal growth can be and often is uncomfortable, Aquarius. The tension you feel isn’t necessarily a sign that something is awry. Try to stick this out for a little while longer—indeed, the storm is about to pass.

Once you identify the pain points in your life, it isn’t enough to sit there and observe them. On the contrary, you must take actionable steps to remove them from your life. They certainly won’t do it for you.

