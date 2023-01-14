Your Daily Horoscope: January 14, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Saturday, the last-quarter Moon directly opposes Chiron in the 1st House of Self and the 7th House of Relationships, respectively. As this lunar standoff encourages us to confront our vulnerabilities, Makemake goes retrograde in the same House as the Moon. While it remains indirect, the cosmos will urge us to consider how we might advocate for ourselves and make peace with our external environments.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Changing your mind isn’t a sign of weakness, Aries. On the contrary, it indicates growth. You shouldn’t feel shame for wanting to realign your life path with your updated values and beliefs. In fact, it’s critical that this realignment happens.

Just because you’re used to the clutter of your daily life doesn’t mean it’s benefitting you. The stars urge you to analyze your habits, relationships, and obligations for things that you can stand to leave behind. There’s likely more than you think.

The solution you seek isn’t complex or high-tech, Gemini. Rather, it’s most likely already within you—you’ve just been overlooking it. Cut out the distractions, and bring it back to basics. This might be the shift in perspective you’ve needed.

As social as humans are, we can all benefit from the occasional time alone. While this might feel uncomfortable at first, the stars urge you to give it a chance before you give up completely. You might even prefer this lifestyle better, Cancer.

People who truly care for you don’t want to see you expend your resources to total depletion, Leo. If the individuals around you are asking you to do so, then it might be time to consider whether they’re worth keeping around.

Not everyone can see through your words and actions and into your deepest intentions, Virgo. It’s important that you keep this in mind as you navigate your relationships. If you leave room for misinterpretations, they will likely arise.

Be wary of holding onto things for sentimentality’s sake, Libra. While these connections, responsibilities, and goals might have served you at one time, the cosmos indicate that this could no longer be the case. It’s time to check.

Being a part of a community is certainly important. However, its purpose in your life isn’t to decide your feelings for you. The stars encourage you to take time away from all the extra noise and work on recalibrating with yourself.

The relationships in your life should encourage healthy growth, not stifle it. There’s nothing wrong with figuring out what needs are (and aren’t) being met, then planning a way to either continue or correct the behavior.

Success is important, but so is support. And if you don’t stop to account for the feelings of others, the latter will become increasingly harder to obtain. You don’t need to treat those around you like stepping stones.

Don’t underestimate the power of peer pressure, Aquarius. As forward-thinking as you might be, even you can fall victim to the power of persuasion. Thus, it’s essential that you ensure the influences in your life are positive.

Not every endeavor in life has to be a sprint, Pisces. It’s okay to meander for a little while. Pursue that which makes you happy, rest when you need to, and worry less about the destination. You’re well on your way to it.

