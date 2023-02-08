Your Daily Horoscope: February 8, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Wednesday, the Moon begins to wane as it directly opposes Venus under Pisces in the 6th House of Health. The Moon flies through the 12th House of Self-Undoing under Virgo, indicating a propensity to ignore our emotional or physical needs for pride, professionalism, or both. Consequently, we must be particularly aware of whether we’re bottling our feelings or expelling them healthily.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

Don’t underestimate your ability to get in your own way, Aries. As convenient as it would be for this situation to be everyone else’s fault, that just isn’t how things work. You have a role to play in this scene, whether large or small.

People will continue to take advantage of you as long as you let them, Taurus. While it might seem uncomfortable at first, placing firm boundaries on your time and energy is necessary to keep yourself happy, healthy, and sane.

An unusual dilemma calls for an unusual solution. Indeed, this problem likely isn’t as unsolvable as you think. The issue is that you haven’t tried looking for solutions outside of the box. Turn your perspective upside down, Gemini.

The universe offers up plenty of distractions today, but you mustn’t let them faze you. Take extra time to consider your answers before responding, and be sure to weigh all your options before moving forward. Proceed with caution, Cancer.

No one is right about everything 100 percent of the time, Leo—not even you. Whether or not you were correct isn’t what’s important. On the contrary, the real test is how you recover and learn from your missteps.

When you put your heart and soul into your career or external projects, your sense of self can become inextricably linked to those endeavors’ success. But you are far more than your accomplishments, Virgo. Don’t forget that.

Identifying disparities or bad habits in our daily routine can be difficult even for the most observant of us, Libra. Make sure you’re giving yourself grace as you continue down your path of self-improvement and growth.

The longer you ignore this problem, the longer it will continue to rear its head when you least expect it. Clearly, this approach hasn’t been working. So, what makes you think it will produce different results this time, Scorpio?

When you care for and respect yourself wholeheartedly, you’ll begin to attract others who do the same. Alternatively, constantly engaging in or surrounding yourself with self-talk will inevitably cause this energy to linger around your psyche.

Giving someone the cold shoulder might be the easy option, but certainly, you can appreciate that it’s hardly the most productive one. Telling someone they hurt you requires a vulnerability that can be uncomfortable. But it’s well worth it, Cap.

Owning up to our negative behavior can feel embarrassing, but these feelings are actually a good sign. It shows that you are aware of the changes you need to make. And that’s often the most difficult part, Aquarius.

Don’t be afraid to dig a little deeper into this relationship, Pisces. You won’t find the answers you seek by hiding from them. The stars are offering some communicative encouragement today and tomorrow. Use it to your advantage.

