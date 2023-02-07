Your Daily Horoscope: February 7, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Tuesday, a full Moon flies in a positive sextile with Haumea retrograde. Meanwhile, the Sun is forming a tense square with Uranus. This cosmic alignment indicates it’s time for us to lean on our instincts and trust our intuition. The Sun-Uranus square suggests these revelations might be uncomfortable to hear at first, but it will be worth the effort.

What sort of realizations might your sign encounter today?

With all this pent-up energy and nowhere to put it, it’s no wonder you’re feeling insufferably restless. The stars urge you to find an outlet for your passions, Aries. It might take some trial and error to find it, but you mustn’t give up.

Is this really the hill you want to die on, Taurus? Don’t underestimate the ability of your stubborn streak to erode a major fissure in your relationships. It’s up to you to determine whether being right is worth losing this bond.

You’ve noticed something is amiss, but now what? Will you continue associating with these bad actors, or will you be the first to push against the status quo? It might not be easy to take that step, but it would certainly be worth it.

While your emotions can be overwhelming at times, they can also be incredibly perceptive and forward-thinking. Pay attention to what your emotional state is trying to tell you. It’s important that you don’t miss these signals.

It would be great if every negative thing that happened to us was someone else’s fault, but that’s not the case just as often as it is. Accountability is necessary for personal growth, Leo. Don’t be afraid to face the music when necessary.

It’s understandable to want to separate your emotional and professional selves, but it isn’t always as easy as it sounds. Nor is it always practical. There’s never a version of you without emotions. So, it’s critical that you listen to them.

An unexpected bout of good fortune is coming your way, Libra. But you can’t rush the process. Let it come to you naturally, and be careful not to force it once it does. The universe has a way of working everything out.

If you want to learn to trust yourself, you must first remember why you didn’t in the first place. This is rarely a comfortable exercise. However, the stars urge you to push past these uncomfortable feelings anyway.

As important as it is to work hard, it’s equally as crucial to know when to relax. Everything in the universe operates in a matter of ebb and flow. You are certainly no different, Sag. Trust the process—even during the ebbs.

It’s time to take the insights you’ve learned over the past few weeks and start using them to your advantage. You have the intellect and the motivation to do it. Don’t let your insecurities convince you otherwise, Cap.

Finding out that a certain habit or hobby isn’t as beneficial as we once thought is never easy, but isn’t it better to find out now rather than later? The sooner you’re onto bigger and better things, the sooner you can enjoy them.

If you can’t sift through your emotions mentally, then try a different route. Journal your feelings, talk with a trusted loved one, or even express your feelings through artistic means. Whatever you do, don’t give up on yourself.

