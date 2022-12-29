Your Daily Horoscope: December 29, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, December 29th, Mercury, Venus, and Pluto cluster together in a powerful conjunction under Capricorn in the 4th House of Home & Family. Meanwhile, a waxing crescent Moon crosses paths with Neptune under Pisces. This could either be a period of significant prosperity or rose-colored delusion.

Which will it be for your sign?

What you think you need and what you actually need are rarely the same thing. Pride, ego, and insecurities often get in the way of us acknowledging our true desires. What would happen if you let these things go?

Keep your mind open to new ideas ahead. Despite what your stubborn streak is telling you, there is more than one way to go about this. Don’t be so quick to discredit the guidance of others. They could be more right than you think.

You spend so much time collecting new relationships. But when was the last time you checked on your pre-existing ones? It isn’t enough to form a bond and forget it. Even your old relationships require occasional maintenance, Gemini.

Your imagination can either strengthen or deceive you, depending on how much power you give to it. Lean into your creativity, but don’t let your head soar too far above the clouds. You can be imaginative and realistic, Cancer.

It isn’t easy for someone as proud as you to admit you need assistance or support. Still, the stars encourage you to try. Not only do the people around you want to help. But this could also be a useful exercise in practicing humility.

You are an incredibly intelligent and intuitive person, Virgo. Use these skills to your advantage. The path before you isn’t as overgrown as you might think. You’re just looking at it from the wrong perspective.

The universe is presenting you with a chance to exercise your mediating muscles. Try to resist the urge to get swept up by your emotions, and remember that you have a job to do. Your emotions can come later.

The fear of being truly seen—and subsequently rejected—has kept you from showing your true self to the outside world. But now, the stars urge you to pull back the curtains and reveal the real you.

The cosmos suggest you’re still somewhat out of balance in your home and work life. Before you start reprimanding yourself for not figuring it out sooner, remember that this is an ongoing process. Things change. Adjust accordingly.

When everything seems to be coming at you from all sides, it can help to return to your homebase. Find some time to marinate in your safe space, whether that’s a physical location or another person, to reset your spirit.

As confident as you appear on the surface, there are deep, nagging insecurities just out of sight. It’s time to stop pushing these worries further down and confront them head-on. That’s the only way to get rid of them, Aquarius.

Let your emotions guide you through this process, Pisces. Your intuition is incredibly strong. So, don’t be afraid to use it to your advantage. What is your heart telling you to do? Try starting there.

