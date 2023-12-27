Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: December 27, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 27, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Wednesday, December 27"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

While a strong work ethic is certainly admirable, the stars urge you to consider why you’re suddenly so interested in diving headfirst into these responsibilities. The problems you’re trying to avoid in the process won’t go away just because you’re busy doing something else.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Don’t be so quick to brush off a new experience just because it’s new, Taurus. If left unchecked, your stubborn attitude can prevent you from reaching new heights in love, friendships, and career. Try exploring this new avenue for a little while longer.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Time heals some wounds but not all, Gemini. You won’t solve this interpersonal conflict by simply going through the motions. As uncomfortable as it might feel, this issue requires disruptive dialogue that shakes both you and the other party loose from your old habits.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

How might this situation unfold if you weren’t so quick to take everything to heart? Not every sign of discontent is a personal attack against your character. Disagreements like these often serve as the iron with which we forge stronger versions of ourselves and our relationships.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

We all move at our own pace, Leo. You’d be much better off meeting people where they are instead of yanking them to your side of the street. Moreover, you could stand to learn valuable lessons regarding patience, empathy, and compassion by cutting those around you some slack.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Perhaps this unexpected disruption is a blessing in disguise, Virgo. Rather than pining away from within the confines of your comfort zone, why not try shaking things up a bit? Don’t let your tendency to criticize prevent you from trying something you might truly enjoy.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Despite what your insecurities are telling you, you are the forger of your own path. If something doesn’t sit well with you, then it’s worth a second look. Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box when brainstorming new possibilities. It’s okay to shoot for the stars.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Hold on to these positive feelings while they’re here, Scorpio. Use them as small fires to light your way when the path inevitably grows dimmer and colder. Life will always move in patterns of ebb and flow, so it’s critical that you learn to stop and appreciate the flow while you have it.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Your hard work is about to pay off, Sag. Don’t lose hope yet. You haven’t come this far in the race just to stop two feet short of the finish line. Push through this temporary discomfort, and keep your eyes locked ahead. Your future self will be grateful for your perseverance.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

As you well know, the best things in life require discipline. Unfortunately, not everyone around you will have the same work ethic you do. Rather than exhaust yourself trying to change them, take solace in the fact that you can have just as much influence by leading by example.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Your imagination is both a blessing and a curse, Aquarius. On the one hand, your propensity for conjuring up larger-than-life dreams can afford you new opportunities others might not get. But on the other hand, your head can get stuck in the clouds if you don’t keep an eye on your fantasizing.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Don’t let one small mistake color your entire perception of reality, Pisces. Whether you made the mistake or you fell victim to someone else’s, life will invariably move on. All you can do moving forward is to learn what you can from the experience to better avoid the obstacles in the future.