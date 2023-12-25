Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 25, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 25, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

As tempting as it might be to act quickly, the stars urge you to take a slower approach. You can stand to spare a few minutes to consider your best options. But act too hastily, and you run the risk of undoing any progress you might’ve made thus far. Take your time, Aries. There’s no rush.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Our greatest chances for prosperity very rarely lie in our comfort zones, Taurus. If you want to see significant change, then you’ll have to step outside of what’s familiar and explore something new. Worst-case scenario, you don’t stay there forever. Best-case scenario, you’ll want to stay.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Rather than wallowing in self-pity over this unexpected mishap, try to think of it as an opportunity to work on your creative problem-solving skills. This could’ve happened no matter what you did to plan. All that’s left to do now is figure out a way forward, Gemini.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Just because you feel your emotions intensely doesn’t mean you need to act on them in that way. Keep in mind that everyone has the same range of feelings as you, Cancer. You aren’t somehow more entitled to lashing out or acting up because you’re more sensitive.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The stars indicate a challenge lies ahead for you, but luckily, you’re well-equipped to handle it. Rely on your instincts as you make your way closer to this obstacle. It will likely seem more insurmountable up close. Keep the big picture in mind. This is nothing you can’t handle, Leo.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

The universe doesn’t operate in black and white. So, why are you trying so hard to do so? You’d stand to benefit from a little bit of wiggle room in your principles. Morals are certainly a good thing, but dogmatism can become a slippery slope. Keep an open mind, Virgo.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Don’t let others decide your path’s direction for you, Libra. As comfortable as it might feel to put this responsibility into someone else’s hands, only you can make the decisions most appropriate and beneficial to you. You’re only doing yourself a disservice by shrinking from the opportunity.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You’ve been supporting others in their endeavors for so long that you’ve forgotten how to do the same for yourself. The stars urge you to start again. Find ways to invest in yourself — significant investments are great, but small, meaningful steps add up, too. Take care of yourself, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Don’t let the novelty of a new situation distract you from why you’re there in the first place. These new chapters in life are exciting. But they’re also hard work. This is a learning experience, Sag. Remember to process the experiences as much as enjoy them.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

You can’t always out-logic emotions, Cap. Sometimes, they need to run their course without being squeezed into the confines of convenience or common sense. The harder you try and resist these feelings, the more powerful they will become. Lean into the sentimentality.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

It’s normal to feel a bit shaken up when you embark down a new path. Don’t let those butterflies in your stomach convince you that you’ve made a mistake. While the margin for error is there, so is the possibility of success. The only way to know which you’ll find is to keep moving.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Tensions are high, and miscommunications are mounting. This is dangerous territory for someone as sensitive as you, Pisces. Therefore, it’s all the more critical that you avoid passive communication and speak your thoughts and feelings directly. It’ll be better for everyone involved.