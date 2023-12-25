Your Daily Horoscope: December 25, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn Aquarius Pisces

As tempting as it might be to act quickly, the stars urge you to take a slower approach. You can stand to spare a few minutes to consider your best options. But act too hastily, and you run the risk of undoing any progress you might’ve made thus far. Take your time, Aries. There’s no rush.

Our greatest chances for prosperity very rarely lie in our comfort zones, Taurus. If you want to see significant change, then you’ll have to step outside of what’s familiar and explore something new. Worst-case scenario, you don’t stay there forever. Best-case scenario, you’ll want to stay.

Rather than wallowing in self-pity over this unexpected mishap, try to think of it as an opportunity to work on your creative problem-solving skills. This could’ve happened no matter what you did to plan. All that’s left to do now is figure out a way forward, Gemini.

Just because you feel your emotions intensely doesn’t mean you need to act on them in that way. Keep in mind that everyone has the same range of feelings as you, Cancer. You aren’t somehow more entitled to lashing out or acting up because you’re more sensitive.

The stars indicate a challenge lies ahead for you, but luckily, you’re well-equipped to handle it. Rely on your instincts as you make your way closer to this obstacle. It will likely seem more insurmountable up close. Keep the big picture in mind. This is nothing you can’t handle, Leo.

The universe doesn’t operate in black and white. So, why are you trying so hard to do so? You’d stand to benefit from a little bit of wiggle room in your principles. Morals are certainly a good thing, but dogmatism can become a slippery slope. Keep an open mind, Virgo.

Don’t let others decide your path’s direction for you, Libra. As comfortable as it might feel to put this responsibility into someone else’s hands, only you can make the decisions most appropriate and beneficial to you. You’re only doing yourself a disservice by shrinking from the opportunity.

You’ve been supporting others in their endeavors for so long that you’ve forgotten how to do the same for yourself. The stars urge you to start again. Find ways to invest in yourself — significant investments are great, but small, meaningful steps add up, too. Take care of yourself, Scorpio.

Don’t let the novelty of a new situation distract you from why you’re there in the first place. These new chapters in life are exciting. But they’re also hard work. This is a learning experience, Sag. Remember to process the experiences as much as enjoy them.

You can’t always out-logic emotions, Cap. Sometimes, they need to run their course without being squeezed into the confines of convenience or common sense. The harder you try and resist these feelings, the more powerful they will become. Lean into the sentimentality.

It’s normal to feel a bit shaken up when you embark down a new path. Don’t let those butterflies in your stomach convince you that you’ve made a mistake. While the margin for error is there, so is the possibility of success. The only way to know which you’ll find is to keep moving.

Tensions are high, and miscommunications are mounting. This is dangerous territory for someone as sensitive as you, Pisces. Therefore, it’s all the more critical that you avoid passive communication and speak your thoughts and feelings directly. It’ll be better for everyone involved.