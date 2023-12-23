Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: December 23, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 23, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Saturday, December 23"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

It might feel like ignoring your problems is the more productive option. But in the end, this will only leave you with more work. Rather than letting these nagging feelings pile up in the corner, the stars urge you to address and resolve them as they come. It’s less effort overall, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You must find a way to balance your all-or-nothing attitude toward other people, Taurus. The universe doesn’t operate in such stark black-and-white parameters. A bit of wiggle room would make navigating these conflicts much easier. Flexibility is key to weathering these storms.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

The longer you let a miscommunication fester, the worse it will become, Gemini. As uncomfortable as it might be to have this conversation, the one you’d have further down the road will be far less pleasant. The sooner you start, the quicker you can be done with it.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Grief comes in many forms, Cancer. Just because your feelings don’t fit into a predetermined category doesn’t mean they are any less valid. Give yourself room to process this experience and the emotions it has brought to the surface. Be wary of rushing through this too quickly.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

How others communicate with us is often a greater reflection on them and their inner workings than on us. As tempting as it might be to use your ego as a deflective shield, the stars urge against this form of communication. Give those around you the benefit of the doubt for once.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Now might not be the time to make grandiose commitments you can’t actually keep, Virgo. While you probably could handle everything on your plate, why overwork yourself if you don’t have to? It’s okay to leave some of your free time unaccounted for. You deserve rest.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

As uncomfortable as this uncharted territory might feel, is it really worth running back to toxic situations and relationships? There was once a time when even those negative aspects of your life felt novel and strange. Give yourself a proper chance to acclimate before jumping ship.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

When we perpetually refuse to put a name to our emotions, they adopt whichever moniker they can find. And unfortunately, they don’t always identify themselves accurately on their own. If you want to move on from this experience, then you’ll have to acknowledge it in its entirety.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Taking care of yourself shouldn’t be a potential add-on to your daily priorities, Sag. It isn’t something to tack on to the end of your day when you have a spare twenty minutes. On the contrary, working on and tending to your well-being deserves a permanent spot on the schedule.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

There’s nothing wrong with taking action when you feel you know the best way forward. However, you will undoubtedly run into issues if you use others as stepping stones to get there. Lead the pack all you want, but don’t abandon everyone behind you in the dust.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Contrary to how it might feel right now, you are not beholden to any one idea or version of yourself. It’s natural for our priorities and dreams to shift as we get older. Perhaps the path you’re currently on is no longer appropriate for where you want to go. That’s okay, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

If something seems too good to be true, then there’s a good chance that it isn’t. Indeed, it’s far more difficult to navigate the course ahead with your head in the clouds. The stars urge you to plant your feet firmly in reality. Now is not the time for getting lost in your imagination, Pisces.