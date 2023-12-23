Your Daily Horoscope: December 23, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn Aquarius Pisces

It might feel like ignoring your problems is the more productive option. But in the end, this will only leave you with more work. Rather than letting these nagging feelings pile up in the corner, the stars urge you to address and resolve them as they come. It’s less effort overall, Aries.

You must find a way to balance your all-or-nothing attitude toward other people, Taurus. The universe doesn’t operate in such stark black-and-white parameters. A bit of wiggle room would make navigating these conflicts much easier. Flexibility is key to weathering these storms.

The longer you let a miscommunication fester, the worse it will become, Gemini. As uncomfortable as it might be to have this conversation, the one you’d have further down the road will be far less pleasant. The sooner you start, the quicker you can be done with it.

Grief comes in many forms, Cancer. Just because your feelings don’t fit into a predetermined category doesn’t mean they are any less valid. Give yourself room to process this experience and the emotions it has brought to the surface. Be wary of rushing through this too quickly.

How others communicate with us is often a greater reflection on them and their inner workings than on us. As tempting as it might be to use your ego as a deflective shield, the stars urge against this form of communication. Give those around you the benefit of the doubt for once.

Now might not be the time to make grandiose commitments you can’t actually keep, Virgo. While you probably could handle everything on your plate, why overwork yourself if you don’t have to? It’s okay to leave some of your free time unaccounted for. You deserve rest.

As uncomfortable as this uncharted territory might feel, is it really worth running back to toxic situations and relationships? There was once a time when even those negative aspects of your life felt novel and strange. Give yourself a proper chance to acclimate before jumping ship.

When we perpetually refuse to put a name to our emotions, they adopt whichever moniker they can find. And unfortunately, they don’t always identify themselves accurately on their own. If you want to move on from this experience, then you’ll have to acknowledge it in its entirety.

Taking care of yourself shouldn’t be a potential add-on to your daily priorities, Sag. It isn’t something to tack on to the end of your day when you have a spare twenty minutes. On the contrary, working on and tending to your well-being deserves a permanent spot on the schedule.

There’s nothing wrong with taking action when you feel you know the best way forward. However, you will undoubtedly run into issues if you use others as stepping stones to get there. Lead the pack all you want, but don’t abandon everyone behind you in the dust.

Contrary to how it might feel right now, you are not beholden to any one idea or version of yourself. It’s natural for our priorities and dreams to shift as we get older. Perhaps the path you’re currently on is no longer appropriate for where you want to go. That’s okay, Aquarius.

If something seems too good to be true, then there’s a good chance that it isn’t. Indeed, it’s far more difficult to navigate the course ahead with your head in the clouds. The stars urge you to plant your feet firmly in reality. Now is not the time for getting lost in your imagination, Pisces.