Your Daily Horoscope: December 23, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, December 23rd, a dark Moon slips behind the Sun as it crosses from the 3rd House of Communications under Sagittarius to the 4th House of Home and Family under Capricorn. Our emotional intuition is at its quietest when the Moon is at its darkest, and with its placement behind the Sun, the cosmos suggest our egos might be more liable than normal to steal the spotlight today.

What might that mean for your sign?

Just because you ended up being something different than you initially planned doesn’t mean it’s inherently negative. Even the best-laid plans fall apart, Aries. You might be surprised by how much you like this new path instead.

Despite how much your stubborn streak might hate to hear it, change can be—and often is—a good thing. Without evolution, we have no hope of becoming better, stronger, and more capable individuals. Don’t be afraid to lean into this.

Even your social battery can deplete after too much connection and stimulation. Allow yourself to enjoy some quiet time on your own. The people-pleaser in you will try to tell you this is rude. But that just isn’t true.

Acting on your emotions before deciphering what they really are is a recipe for disaster, Cancer. If this confrontation was really worth having, then a few extra moments, hours, or days to process your response shouldn’t matter.

Sometimes, the part of you that you present to the world leaves your internal self in the dark. As impressive as your abilities may be, what’s the point if your emotional well-being falls by the wayside? Be kind to yourself, Leo.

Your work ethic is admirable, but what are you running from in the name of productivity? While it’s not quite as bad as burying your head in the sand, doing so under a pile of paperwork and obligations isn’t that much better.

It isn’t enough to spend all your time making someone else happy, Libra. You also need to practice communicating your needs and desires so that other people can do the same for you. You deserve the love you give.

Despite your best efforts, you can’t out-stubborn your own subconscious, Scorpio. Indeed, its elusiveness gives it the upper hand. Thus, you’d be wise to choose the path of least resistance. Listen to what it’s saying instead of fighting so hard against it.

Are you acting out of pride and spite or empathy and compassion? The former has a funny way of disguising itself to be the latter, but you know whether your true intentions align or not. If not, consider why that is.

Not everything can get all of your attention at one time. And as pleasant as focusing on the fun, easygoing parts can be, the stars encourage you to divert your attention to strengthening your foundation.

The downside to using your hobbies and interests as coping mechanisms is that they encourage you to put off facing your problems. Then, these festering problems will start making once-pleasurable things in your life noticeably not so.

Be wary of adding new things in your life to distract you from those which you don’t want to deal with. It’s better to deal with what’s nagging you now than pile something else on top of it.

