Your Daily Horoscope: December 22, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, December 22nd, a tiny sliver of the waning crescent Moon flies through the 3rd House of Communications under Sagittarius. While there, it makes a tense square with Chiron retrograde under Aries in the 7th House of Relationships, suggesting a need to mull over our experiences a little while longer as opposed to acting on them.

What might this look like for your sign today?

You’d be wise to stop viewing this slower progress as a punishment from the universe. Instead, consider it an opportunity to learn. You obviously struggle to sit still, and the cosmos are giving you a chance to practice doing just that.

If you never let go of your past hurts, then they will inevitably show up in your current relationships. You can’t simultaneously cling to these experiences and refuse to acknowledge their existence. Release what doesn’t serve you, Taurus.

The stars urge you to reconsider what success and freedom mean to you. You’ve been so used to meeting other people’s needs that pursuing anything but that seems foreign. Still, a little discomfort shouldn’t make you stop altogether.

Rather than exhausting yourself trying to swim against the tide, try going with the flow. Sure, it might not be exactly what you had planned. But who’s to say that automatically means it will be worse? You’ll never know unless you try.

The only one holding you to these impossibly high standards is you. On the one hand, this means there’s far less pressure than you initially thought. But on the other hand, that means it’s up to you to lower these expectations.

Finding a way to accomplish your goals and meet your emotional needs isn’t as difficult as your insecurities are leading you to believe. On the contrary, there’s a good chance you already know how to solve this problem.

Be wary of letting your past failures define you, Libra. Everyone has the capacity to change (and not just for the worse). Try extending yourself that same grace, compassion, and patience. You are not your worst moments.

You’ve been working hard all year—arguably to a fault. And now, the stars are urging you to take a breather. Stop trying to fill every waking moment with tasks and chores, and just practice being in the moment.

Despite your usually grounded nature, you’ve been feeling extra emotional lately. Don’t be so quick to brush your feelings off as irrational. Take a closer look, Cap. What are these sensations trying to tell you?

How productive can sweeping everything under the rug really be, Aquarius? You can’t ignore this problem forever, no matter how long your stubborn streak tries to keep up the ruse. It’s better to just get it over with.

A unique problem requires a unique solution, and few people are better at coming up with creative, singular ideas than you. Use your skills to your advantage, and don’t let your insecurities get in the way of your abilities.

